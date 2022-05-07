ALBUQUERQUE — There is no wrong way to create a state championship track and field team.
Let St. Michael's and Academy for Technology and the Classics count the ways. For the second straight year, St. Michael's swept the boys and girls titles in Class 3A at the small-school state track and field championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex on Saturday afternoon.
The boys used their strength in numbers, scoring points in 12 of the meet's 20 events to outscore Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical Prep 69¼-57 for their third straight title.
On the other end were the girls, who relied on the undisputed trio of Raylee Hunt, Jacque Gorman and Jada Lujan to account for almost 70 percent of the team's 101 points that almost lapped the rest of the field. Santa Fe Prep was runner-up with 51½ points.
Then, there were the Phoenix of Academy for Technology and the Classics, who brought 16 girls to the meet but only had three score. Charli Koseoglu (the 2A high-point scorer with 31 points), Josette Gurule (19) and Chanelle Jaeger (16) accounted for all of their team's 66-point total that was eight points better than defending champion Rehoboth Christian and brought the program its first state title.
The Horsemen double-double
St. Michael's head coach Joey Fernandez knew the margin for errors was thin for his boys team, so getting points from unexpected places was crucial.
For a day, the plan worked almost perfectly as the Horsemen scored 19½ points after Friday's action. Day 2 saw the plan sputter. The second-seeded 400-meter relay team failed to get on the podium. Daniel Kupcho had the third-best time in the 100 coming into the meet but finished seventh in the finals. Isaiah Salazar followed an individual title in the 110 hurdles with a seventh-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.
With the meet down to its last four events, St. Michael's barely led a crowded field with 54.25 points. Right on its heels were Socorro and Cottonwood Classical (54) and Santa Fe Prep (48¼).
"Man, I keep losing my hair over these guys," Fernandez said with a laugh.
If anything, the Horsemen knew how to save the day. Kupcho redeemed himself with a fourth-place finish in the 200 after earning the seventh seed in Friday's preliminaries. Almost moments after that, Daymon Lujan made a career-best throw in his final attempt in the javelin — a 137-foot, 10-inch dart to move him from seventh to sixth, augmenting teammate Devin Flores' fourth for four crucial points.
"There was a lot of pressure," Daymon Lujan said. "I was worried I wasn't going to make it on the podium and get us any points and we needed them. Those points were huge, and I was glad I was able to pull that out."
The good news kept coming, as Jaden Perea scored a sixth in the 3,200 to give the Horsemen a 59¼-57 lead over Cottonwood Classical. The good news was the Coyotes didn't have a 1,600 relay team, but Socorro did and had a shot at overtaking the Horsemen in the final race of the meet. That shot dissipated the moment the starter's pistol sounded, as Daymon Lujan broke out to the lead from the start and St. Michael's never looked back, winning in 3 minutes, 31.98 seconds.
The girls' path to a blue trophy was much smoother. Socorro was within 43-36 of the Lady Horsemen after the 400, but St. Michael's scored 27 points over the next four events to take a 70-43 edge that only grew.
It started with Jada Lujan's win in the 300 hurdles as she stepped up when Hunt tripped over a hurdle halfway through the race and won it in 48.58 seconds. Hunt finished fifth but made up for it with a win in the 1,600 that capped her sweep of the distance events. Her 800 win earlier in the day was more than majestic — it was record breaking. She ran the two laps in 2:19.75 to set the 3A record that Desert Academy's Taylor Bacon held since 2015. Hunt didn't realize she broke it until a reporter told her.
"I thought I missed it by a few tenths, and I was going to be so sad," Hunt said with a beaming smile. "I'm so happy now!"
Gorman had her own brush with destiny, as she tied the 3A mark in the pole vault, clearing 10-0 to win the event.
Phoenix trio rises to the occasion
Gonzales said he knew the girls team's chances of bringing home a title rested largely upon the performances of Koseoglu, Gurule and Jaeger. He just didn't expect them to score every single point in downing the Lynx.
"Coming into the weekend, I gamed all different kinds of scenarios, and they actually still exceeded my expectations — all three of them," Gonzales said.
Koseoglu got the three-ring circus off on the right start by winning the 100 hurdles and the 100 within a 15-minute span. Then, Gurule followed by winning the 800 meters in 2:28.73, and Jaeger took the 400 title in 1:01.02.
The next race, the 300 hurdles, saw Koseoglu finish second, then Gurule returned to claim the 1,600 in her final race in 5:39.51. She took her time atop the podium, posing for photos but also taking in a career in which she was a part of two cross country championships and five individual titles in two sports.
"It's the last time ever, and I found something I love so much," Gurule said with tears streaming down her face. "It has contributed so much to my life and made me a better person. I am so grateful for this."
Gurule's win ended a run in which the trio finished no worse than second in four straight individual races. By that point, ATC built a 49-43 team edge on Rehoboth.
When Koseoglu and Jaeger went 1-2 in the 200, the margin was 61-48, and the championship was all but assured. Koseoglu put the cherry on top by taking the 2A girls high-point honor with 31 points.
Morningdove dominated four events in four hours
Santa Fe Indian School senior Fenyx Morningdove knew his schedule would be tight for the 3A boys finals. He had four events in a four-hour stretch, including the 400 and 300 hurdles within 25 minutes of each other. He started by winning the 400 in 49.35, then claimed the 300 hurdles crown in 40.58.
"I felt really good, Morningdove said. "I [set a personal record] in the 400 and and the 300 felt really good, even though it was so close to the [400]."
A quick stretching session with dad and throws coach Jarvis Morningdove limbered him up for the javelin, which he proceeded to dominate with a throw of 155-6, four feet farther than Cobre's C.J. Peru. All the while, he won the 200 to complete a 28-point performance that secured him the class' boys high-point honor.
Meanwhile, Peñasco's Gilbert Valdez capped a sterling career by sweeping the distance events, with wins in the 800 (in 2:01.42) and 3,200 (10:40.40) as teammate Jude Martinez finished second.