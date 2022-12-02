A box-and-one defense is a sign of respect toward standout player Adam Montoya.

But it’s also a sign of disrespect to the rest of the St. Michael’s Horsemen.

When the Albuquerque Valley Vikings adopted that defense late in the third quarter of the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament semifinal in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium on Friday afternoon, it was an attempt to squeeze the life out of the Horsemen offense.

