The better team didn’t win Friday night — that much coach Joey Fernandez conceded.
The more experienced team did, however.
Fernandez, St. Michael’s head coach of St. Michael’s, seemed almost wistful that his Horsemen used savvy plus the outstanding play of Creed Chavez and Tevan Lozada to eke out a 28-24 win over Capital at Jaguar Field. While the win secured the 16th straight win by the Horsemen over the Jaguars, Fernandez was frank about his assessment.
“The better team didn’t win today,” Fernandez said. “I’m glad for our guys we did, but I feel bad for those guys [the Jaguars]. I almost wish that we didn’t win.”
That was academic once
St. Michael’s running back Cole Sandoval scored on an 13-yard run with 56.3 seconds left in the game to take a 28-24 lead. The win was sealed when Sabaiani Rios picked off Capital quarterback Julian Munoz’s pass with 48.7 seconds left.
Still, St. Michael’s (2-0) survived because it took advantage of opportunities. Capital did not.
Four times, the Jaguars (1-1) had the ball inside the
St. Michael’s 30-yard line only to come away empty-handed. The Horsemen, meanwhile, seemed to thrive when their backs were against the wall. Three of their touchdowns came on fourth-down plays, which mixed well with Chavez’s six catches for
109 yards.
Lozada continues to blossom into a star tight end. He had four catches for 48 yards, two touchdowns and added a 2-point conversion after Sandoval’s touchdown.
But Chavez always seem to be the player making the big play at the right time. It was his 20-yard catch on the final drive, coupled with a personal foul face mask penalty that moved the ball from the St. Michael’s 32 to the Capital 33 with 90 seconds left.
Lozada followed with a 20-yard catch on a slant route that set the stage for Sandoval’s winning run.
Chavez said his play reminded him of a similar play San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle made in 2019 that won his team the game against the New Orleans Saints.
“George could have given up on the play with the facemask [penalty],” Chavez said. “Watching that game in being in this situation myself, we all need to know that when emotions are up, we got to play to that. When emotions are down, we gotta hold steady.”
But Chavez’s contributions also came on special teams, as he had a 59-yard kickoff return after Capital tied the score at 7-all on Munoz’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Javier Martinez with 5:24 left in the first half. It helped set up the go-ahead score — a 2-yard Jacob Katko-to-Lozada connection on a fourth-and-goal with 1:14 left in the half.
Chavez finished with 107 yards in kickoffs, which helped give St. Michael’s solid field position.
But that all would have been moot if the Jaguars executed at key times. A fumbled snap by Munoz at the St. Michael’s 6 short-circuited a potential tying drive at the the end of the first quarter. A fumbled snap by Katko late in the third quarter led to an Eric Sanchez recover at the Horsemen 30, but the Jaguars turned the ball over on downs.
A 64-yard touchdown reception by Elijah Rodriguez early in the second half was nullified by a pass interference penalty.
Down 20-17 late in the fourth quarter, Capital reached the St. Michael’s 23 when Munoz found Izaya Sanchez-Valencia open in the middle of the field on fourth down, but the senior dropped the pass.
“Our football IQ needs to improve a lot,” Capital head coach Joaquin Garcia said. “We gotta know in certain situations, instead of going for the pick, just knock the ball down. Stuff like that. But we’ll get better. I’m really proud of our guys.”
Despite those miscues, Capital kept putting pressure on the Horsemen. The Jaguars took a 24-20 lead on Munoz’s 8-yard touchdown run up the middle with 1:53 left in the game, but it left just enough time for the Horsemen to answer.
Munoz led Capital with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown while completing 112 of 20 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown.
St. Michael’s can win the mythical city championship for the 15th time in the last 17 seasons with a win over Santa Fe High next week.