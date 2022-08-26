The better team didn’t win Friday night — that much coach Joey Fernandez conceded.

The more experienced team did, however.

Fernandez, St. Michael’s head coach of St. Michael’s, seemed almost wistful that his Horsemen used savvy plus the outstanding play of Creed Chavez and Tevan Lozada to eke out a 28-24 win over Capital at Jaguar Field. While the win secured the 16th straight win by the Horsemen over the Jaguars, Fernandez was frank about his assessment.

