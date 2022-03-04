Sony Ruiz is through with moral victories.
What St. Michael’s head girls basketball coach wants is actual wins. She and the Lady Horsemen will have to wait until November to make that come to fruition.
St. Michael’s doggedly chased fourth-seeded Navajo Prep throughout Friday night’s Class 3A first-round game, but a stagnant offense that has been its weakness all season hit another dry spell.
The Lady Eagles used a 26-for-35 performance at the free-throw line to escape with a 57-47 win.
They defeated No. 13
St. Michael’s in Farmington to advance to the quarterfinals. They will play No. 5 Crownpoint in a District 1-3A showdown Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, St. Michael’s (10-19) will hope an offseason of work can be the elixir that turns close losses into wins.
“It’s a good moral win, but I’m tired of them,” Ruiz said. “We had six of those this year, where we were within a possession or two of winning, and we’re tired of those. We want to win.”
The Lady Horsemen spent the evening in chase mode after Navajo Prep (21-6) took a 17-13 lead after a quarter.
They were within 25-21 late in the first half when the Lady Eagles scored six of the last nine points of the second quarter for a 31-24 lead.
The lead grew to 33-24 to open the second half, but St. Michael’s reeled off seven straight points to get within 33-31.
“The girls didn’t give up,” Ruiz siad. “We used a press-breaker we never ran before, and we adjusted our offense a little, and the girls made the adjustment with us, which was good to see.”
Still, the pattern continued to repeat itself, as Navajo Prep upped the lead to 43-37 heading into the fourth. St. Michael’s, made one last push, cutting the margin to 47-44 on Carmen Pacheco’s putback with 90 seconds left.
The Lady Eagles finished with a 10-3 spurt.
Aniya Johnson and Amber Garcia each had 15 points to lead Navajo Prep. St. Michael’s countered with Lauryn Pecos’
15 points, and Pacheco added 13.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.