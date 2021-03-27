Lucas Montoya’s pick-six midway through the fourth quarter helped the St. Michael’s football team put an early end to Saturday’s nondistrict game against Española Valley at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
The Horsemen (2-0) never trailed and rolled to 60-6 blowout that was halted before the final gun via the 50-point mercy rule. In two games, St. Michael’s has outscored its opposition 118-9, allowing a field goal to Taos and a second-half touchdown on Saturday to the Sundevils.
Quarterback Lucas Coriz threw three touchdown passes in the early going, two of them to Devin Flores in the first eight minutes. The Horsemen added four scoring runs of at least 30 yards (Daymon Lujan 45 yards, Ianandra Koomis 40, Marcus Leyba 35 and Montoya 31) to turn it into a rout.
Los Lunas 44, Capital 7
A matchup that was thrown together just 48 hours before kickoff, this one was all Tigers — but only after a solid start by the host Jaguars on Saturday night.
Getting a 3-yard touchdown run from Luke Padilla with 1:57 left in the first quarter, Capital (2-1) took a surprising early lead against a Los Lunas team that handled 6A power La Cueva in its season opener the week before.
That seemed to wake the Tigers up. Their offense was suddenly unstoppable behind quarterback Paul Cieremans.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore engineered five straight scoring drives in the second quarter, including a pair of touchdowns in the final 91 seconds.
His short scoring run on the Tigers’ second drive of the quarter opened a 16-7 lead, then he had a 1-yard touchdown pass to Derek Chavez to make it 22-7. Up 37-7 at the break, the Tigers kickstarted the running clock in the third quarter with another touchdown.
Schedule is now set
The final week of the season is set. On Saturday night, the New Mexico Activities Association released the schedule for what it is calling “Week 5” of the 2020-21 season.
Capital and St. Michael’s will both play their final games Saturday. The Jaguars will host Piedra Vista at 2 p.m. while the Horsemen will travel to Raton in what amounts to a make-up of their postponed game from March 6.
A total of 41 games will be played across the state between Thursday and Saturday. Of those, five will be at University Stadium in Albuquerque. That includes a rare college-preps doubleheader on the final day of the season.
The University of New Mexico will hold its annual spring game in the stadium at noon Saturday followed by a 5 p.m. kickoff between Cleveland and Las Cruces. Other games at the facility include two games on Thursday (Socorro vs. Dexter at 1 p.m. and Bloomfield vs. Lovington at 5), two games Friday (Eunice-Texico at 2 p.m. and Mayfield-Farmington at 6), followed by the final day’s games.
Other local teams on the field next week are Taos hosting Moriarty on Friday night and Pojoaque Valley traveling to Española Valley on Saturday afternoon.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe gets must-win victory over Rio Rancho, 2-1
Saturday presented a must-win scenario for Santa Fe High. The Demons delivered.
A goal by sophomore Tatiana Winter in the second sudden-death overtime period lifted the Demons (3-3 overall and 2-2 in District 1-5A) to a critical win over visiting Rio Rancho at Ivan Head Stadium.
Allison Segura-Maze had the team’s first goal off an assist from Lily Earnest in the 28th minute.
Santa Fe High led 1-0 until the second half, staying in the game thanks to the stellar play of goalkeeper Molly Wissman.
Coach sj Miller said Wissman played through the pain of an upper-thigh/hip ailment.
The win solidifies what is now a three-team race for the district’s automatic bid to the Class 5A state tournament. Rio Rancho (4-2-1, 3-1) is tied for first with Cleveland (5-2, 3-1) with the Demons one game behind heading into the final week of the regular season.
Santa Fe High travels to Cleveland on Wednesday with a shot of at least claiming a share of second place. The Demons close at home against Capital on Saturday.
Bosque 3, Santa Fe Prep 1
The Blue Griffins’ first game of the season resulted in a loss to a Bobcats squad that is headed to the state tournament. The Blue Griffins’ lone goal came from Fio Morre off an assist from Maddie Mena.
Goalkeeper Allie Kice kept it close, stopping 27 shots for Prep (0-1).
BOYS SOCCER
Bosque 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
Minus any offense in its trip to Albuquerque on Saturday, Prep faded late in a loss in a nondistrict match between a pair of teams in strong position for a state playoff berth.
The Blue Griffins (4-3 overall and 2-0 in District 2-1A/3A) need only a win over St. Michael’s on Tuesday to ensure a state tournament bid.
Prep coach Hersch Wilson said his team didn’t play all that well. The Griffins gave up a first-half goal with 10 minutes remaining before intermission, then kept it close until the Bobcats scored twice in the final 20 minutes despite the solid play of team captain Luke Trevisani.
“We pushed everybody up in the second half, and when you do that, you risk your back line,” Wilson said. “The broke through that line a couple of times and, really, that was the game.”
Rio Rancho 4, Santa Fe 1
Adversity is proving to be the name of the game for the Demons, whose District 1-5A loss on the road to the Rams eliminates them from the district race.
Now 2-4 overall and 1-3 in 1-5A, Santa Fe was again without key players. This time it was three who were unavailable and two more due to in-game injuries.
“We fought hard to the end, but Rio Rancho is a solid team with a ton of speed,” said Santa Fe coach Chris Eadie. “Make a few mistakes, which we did, and they will capitalize.”
Both of Rio Rancho’s goals came off Demons miscues in the first half. Henry Mazulis had Santa Fe’s lone goal in the second half. Eadie praised the play of Jorge Lozano and Silas Ropp.
Boys basketball
Santa Fe High 57, Española Valley 35
The machine picked up where it left off. Hosting one of its archrivals in the season opener for both teams, the Demons rolled to a convincing win behind 29 points from guard Cody Garcia and nine from Cruz Martinez.
Garcia was on fire from everywhere on the floor, hitting a long 3-pointer from the top of the key in the final minute of the third quarter to help Santa Fe High (1-0) open a commanding 46-26 lead.
Española simply had no answer for the Demons’ relentless defense. The Sundevils turned it over 15 times in the first three quarters and never seemed to settle into a rhythm.
They spotted the Demons a 29-19 lead at halftime and gave up a 7-3 run to open the second half as Santa Fe High ran away with it.
The Demons travel to Albuquerque High on Tuesday night.
Robertson 47, Pojoaque Valley 43
The Jason Mossman era has officially begun. Hired as Pojoaque’s coach the morning of the team’s first official day of practice on March 22, he admitted he was still getting to know his players when the Elks opened their season at Robertson on Saturday.
Sophomore shooting guard Derek Sanchez had a team-high 13 points while senior forward Matt Valdez had six. A few other players had four points apiece.
Mossman said Pojoaque missed six free throws and was held to two points in the second quarter.
“We have a good bench with a lot of seniors but the coaches, we’re still trying to figure it all out,” Mossman said. “We only had three or four days of practice with these guys.”
Taos 80, West Las Vegas 61
The Tigers led 35-32 at the half of both teams’ season opener in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium, but their offense went into overdrive in the second half.
Anthony Padilla scored 17 of his 24 points after the break, with 13 coming in the fourth quarter as Taos built upon a 58-46 lead heading into the final 8 minutes.
The Dons struggled to slow down Taos’ perimeter attack, allowing 10 3-pointers overall and six after halftime. Isiah Jeantette chipped in with 18 for the Tigers, while Josiah Duke added 12.
West Las Vegas wing D.J. Byron paced all scorers with 30 points, with 18 coming in the opening half, while Damien Gallegos had 14.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.