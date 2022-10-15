RATON — When it’s all said and done, the season Raton running back Cayden Walton is having will be one for the record books.
On Saturday night, however, the sting of a painful loss to visiting St. Michael’s was all anyone was willing to talk about. The Horsemen (7-1 overall, 2-1 in district) rallied from a 15-point deficit to escape town with a 28-21 victory that has the potential of throwing a monkey wrench into the District 2-3A race.
With two weeks left in the regular season, Las Vegas Robertson (6-2, 2-0) remains the only unbeaten team in district play heading into next week’s monumental showdown with Raton (7-2, 2-1). A Robertson win clinches the district title. A Raton win sets up a likely three-way tie — and a huge mess for determining the top team.
But that’s a story for another day.
Saturday’s theme was all about Walton and his powerful running game, until a halftime explosion by Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez. After ripping into his team about its lackluster first half performance, St. Mike’s mounted its rally by zeroing in on Walton.
He shredded the Horsemen defense by rushing for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters, helping the Tigers build what felt like an insurmountable 21-6 lead just one minute into the second quarter. He only had 54 yards after Fernandez tore into his club in the locker room at halftime.
“I can’t tell you what we did because that would be me giving away all our secrets,” said Horsemen defensive back Creed Chavez with a wry smile. “You know, sometimes you gotta realize in games what’s killing you. We changed some things around, [defensive coordinator Joey] Butler gave me the ability to move some guys around, and we were just able to play our kind of football.”
Walton’s 231 yards allowed him to — unofficially — surpass the state’s career rushing record of more than 7,100 yards. It’s unofficial because Walton’s totals have yet to be verified or entered into the New Mexico Activities Association’s record book. That same book shows that the single season record is 3,024 yards by La Cueva’s Ronnie Daniels 12 years ago. Walton (unofficially) now has 2,397 to rank sixth all-time.
He’s on pace to break that single-season mark with three more games, assuming he continues to average 270 yards per game and the Tigers win at least one game in the state playoffs.
“I mean, the guy is really good,” Chavez said. “He runs hard and he makes those cuts. The guy is tough.”
Much of Walton’s effectiveness seemed to change midway through the fourth quarter when he was drilled by St. Michael’s senior Gage Bass on a short run near midfield. The collision left Walton laying on the grass for a few minutes with trainers examining his leg. When he returned he was hit again and fumbled.
At that point, it was a 21-20 Raton lead, and those two plays — plus a dropped pass by Raton’s Adrian Romero near the goal line that would have been a backbreaking touchdown — stalled a drive that could have iced the game away. The Tigers punted instead, setting up a final drive that capped the Horsemen rally.
Taking over at its own 30 with 4:32 left in the game, St. Michael’s drove 70 yards in just under four minutes to take the lead. Big plays on the drive included a 21-yard pass from Zach Martinez to Taven Lozada, key runs of seven and eight yards on consecutive third downs by Marcus Leyba, then a game-winning 15-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds left to Chavez.
“Coach laying into us at halftime was about us not reaching our full potential,” Martinez said. “The second half was all about hitting and it showed. We need to be a more physical football team.”
Martinez passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns, all of them to Chavez. Leyba scored the other touchdown on a seven-yard run late in the third quarter to cut Raton’s lead down to 21-20. Following last week’s deflating loss at home to Robertson, Fernandez said he could tell during pregame warmups that his team wasn’t quite ready to play up to his standards on Saturday.
“We’ve always had pretty good success against Raton, but we just weren’t getting any clean shots on [Walton] that entire first half,” he said. “I got onto these guys that arm tackling won’t do it. If our front five can’t get to him, our backers and every else has to get in there and hit him. That’s the only way to handle a player like that.”
GAME NOTES
The Horsemen have lost backup QB and starting defensive back Jacob Katko for the remainder of the regular season. He dislocated his shoulder at practice earlier this week and was told by doctors to avoid all contact until at least the playoffs. … The Martinez-Chavez connection resulted in 10 receptions for 178 yards. Martinez completed just six passes to all other receivers. … Leyba was the Horsemen’s top rusher with 42 yards on the ground. Everyone else combined for just 22 yards. … Raton picked off Martinez three times. Walton had one of those and had a second interception wiped off the books when he was flagged for pass interference. … Walton’s 231 yards accounted for the vast majority of Raton’s offense. The rest of the team combined for just 38 total yards.