RATON — When it’s all said and done, the season Raton running back Cayden Walton is having will be one for the record books.

On Saturday night, however, the sting of a painful loss to visiting St. Michael’s was all anyone was willing to talk about. The Horsemen (7-1 overall, 2-1 in district) rallied from a 15-point deficit to escape town with a 28-21 victory that has the potential of throwing a monkey wrench into the District 2-3A race.

With two weeks left in the regular season, Las Vegas Robertson (6-2, 2-0) remains the only unbeaten team in district play heading into next week’s monumental showdown with Raton (7-2, 2-1). A Robertson win clinches the district title. A Raton win sets up a likely three-way tie — and a huge mess for determining the top team.

