Girls basketball

St. Michael's 34, Los Alamos 33

What happened: Points were hard to come by in the second half of both team's regular season opener Tuesday in Perez-Shelly Gymnasium. St. Michael's overcame a 22-14 deficit in the second quarter to pull within 25-24 at the half, then held the Lady Hilltoppers to just eight points the rest of the way. St. Michael's only scored 10, but the most important score was the free throw Lauryn Pecos hit with 1:04 left in the game to break a 33-all tie. "We did a good job mixing up our defenses a little bit," Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz said.

