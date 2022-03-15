Softball
St. Michael’s 8, Taos 6
St. Michael’s 13, Taos 10
What happened: The Lady Horsemen got the 2022 season off to a strong start, sweeping the 4A Lady Tigers in a nondistrict doubleheader at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. In Game 1, Taos rallied from a 5-3 deficit by scoring three times in the top of the seventh, but St. Michael’s scored thrice in the bottom of the frame, with Marciella Ruiz scoring the winning runs with a walk-off hit. The nightcap saw the Lady Horsemen build a 9-1 lead after two frames, then try out some underclass in the pitching circle before starter Mo Vigil returned to close out the game. “They have a lot of good energy and a lot of knowledge of the game,” St. Michael’s head coach Joe Alvarez said. “We still have a few that are learning the game, but our veterans are doing a pretty good job of hepling them.
Top players: Vigil won the opener, and went 3-for-5 in the two games. Ruiz had five hits in eight at-bats, while Carmen Pacheco and Emily Montoya each went 4-for-7.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (2-0) take on Moriarty to open its Roseanne Noedel Memorial Tournament on Thursday.
