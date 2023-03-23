Softball

St. Michael’s 20, Socorro 5 (4 innings)

What happened: If the Lady Horsemen can find some pitching, they might be a sleeper in Class 3A. Once again, they pummeled the Lady Warriors’ pitching for 20 runs in Thursday’s opening-round game of the Moriarty Invitational. Socorro scored five runs on just two hits, thanks in large part to 12 walks from St. Michael’s ace Arianna Rivera. Erianna Sisneros came on to allow just one hit over 1 2/3 innings. St. MIchael’s finished the game with a five-run fourth to invoke the 15-run, three-inning mercy rule.