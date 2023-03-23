What happened: If the Lady Horsemen can find some pitching, they might be a sleeper in Class 3A. Once again, they pummeled the Lady Warriors’ pitching for 20 runs in Thursday’s opening-round game of the Moriarty Invitational. Socorro scored five runs on just two hits, thanks in large part to 12 walks from St. Michael’s ace Arianna Rivera. Erianna Sisneros came on to allow just one hit over 1 2/3 innings. St. MIchael’s finished the game with a five-run fourth to invoke the 15-run, three-inning mercy rule.
Top players: Mia Duran went 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in four runs, while Rivera was 4-for-4 and scored four runs. Mariella Ruiz had a home run among her three hits.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (3-1) takes on the host Lady Pintos in a 3 p.m. Friday semifinal.
Santa Fe Indian School 10, Tucumcari 0 (5 innings)
What happened: The Lady Braves were efficient in their opening-round win over the Lady Rattlers in the first round of the West Las Vegas Invitational. They scored in all but the second inning and scored twice in the fifth to seal the win. It was the fourth time in the first five games of the season SFIS scored at least 10 runs, which brought a smile to head coach Oliver Torres. “We know our pitching is going to be there and our defense is going to be there,” Torres said. “But we have to hit the ball if we want to play with the top teams like [Las Vegas] Robertson. We need to put up some runs.”
Top players: Shade-Phea Young pitched her third perfect game of the season, this one going five innings with 10 strikeouts. Freshman Hannah Martinez was a perfect 3-for-3 to lead the hitting attack.
What’s next: SFIS (5-0) takes on East Mountain in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Baseball
Santa Fe Indian School 6, East Mountain 3 (6 innings)
What happened: The Braves continued their hot start and gained a measure of revenge against the Timberwolves in a rematch of last spring’s Class 3A semifinal that doubled as an opening-round game of the West Las Vegas Invitational. The game ended after six innings in accordance with the tournament's two-hour limit. A four-run fifth inning by the Braves broke a 2-all tie, and eighth grader Talyn Kewanletzema surrendered hit lone run over 3 2/3 innings in the sixth to preserve the win.
Top players: Kale Loretto was 3-for-4 with a stolen base, a run and an RBI to lead the Braves’ hitting attack. Myles Dorame went 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
What’s next: SFIS (6-0) takes on District 2-3A rival Robertson in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday.