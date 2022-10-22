The St. Michael’s football team had just scored four touchdowns in each half and walked off the field with a 25-point win. But when the players began to scatter following a 55-30 rout of visiting El Paso Cathedral on Saturday afternoon at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex, no one seemed entirely satisfied.
Welcome to the world of the Horsemen, where expectations are sky high and a deep run in the Class 3A state playoffs is wholly anticipated.
“There’s been a lot going on this week with homecoming, and these guys want to get in the shower, get dressed and make sure they’re on time to dinner and the dance, which I understand,” said Horsemen coach Joey Fernandez. “I just didn’t see us here today. Our heads weren’t into it.”
At 8-1 overall heading into next week’s regular season finale against District 2-3A rival Santa Fe Indian School, the Horsemen are in line for a top-four seed in the playoffs. It would likely land them a bye and ensure a home game in the state quarterfinals.
They took care of business against Cathedral, an all-boys Catholic school whose rivalry with St. Michael’s dates back nearly 90 years. The Horsemen offense generated over 400 total yards, as running back Marcus Leyba rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Held to 21 yards in the first half, he was the focal point for the offense the final two quarters.
“We hadn’t run the ball well the last two weeks, and if we’re going to compete with those top teams in the playoffs, it’s something we’re going to need to do,” Fernandez said. “We have to get better.”
Two of the team’s touchdowns came on interception returns by sophomore defensive back Cole Sandoval. The first came from 30 yards out in the first quarter and staked St. Michael’s to a 13-0 lead. The other 36-yard return in the fourth quarter helped the Horsemen pull away.
He is the third player in the program to record a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in the last 23 years, joining Curtis Rogers (2016) and Robert C de Baca (2007).
“It’s a great feeling to see that path straight in front of me and know that nothing matters except taking it straight down,” Sandoval said.
Horsemen quarterback Zach Martinez passed for over 200 yards. He connected with tight end Taven Lozada four times for 100 yards in the first half, including back-to-back plays that covered 67 yards to set up the first of Leyba’s touchdown runs to break the scoreless tie midway through the first quarter.
“I mean, every time I go back to the huddle I’m telling Zach I’m open,” Lozada said. “Those plays, it’s just developing that special connection with your quarterback, you know?”
Martinez got picked off twice, but he threw one touchdown to Luca Gurule while running one in himself from 18 yards out.
Following next week’s game against SFIS, it’s up to the New Mexico Activities Association to select and seed the 12-team playoff brackets. The Horsemen are currently No. 4 in the 3A coaches’ poll and No. 1 in the MaxPreps.com power rankings.
At this point, the team seems to be a lock for a first-round bye, a prospect that doesn’t always sit well with some coaches. Some like to keep playing and remain hot into the postseason.
Fernandez feels otherwise.
“We were missing three key players today and probably won’t have them next week, so we need time to heal up and get ready,” he said. “Those quarterfinal games at home are always an advantage so, yeah, I’ll take one if we can.”
NOTES
The Horsemen never trailed, leading 27-8 at halftime. ... Cathedral leads the series with St. Michael's, 9-7-1. Their first meeting came in 1938. ... The Irish were penalized 10 times for 70 yards in the first half and 12 for 95 for the day. ... The game became a showcase for onside kicks, as Cathedral attempted one after all but one of their touchdowns. The Horsemen reciprocated by kicking the ball short a number of times while testing out new kicker Annon Soren, a sophomore who filled in for the injured Creed Chavez. Soren made three point-after attempts.