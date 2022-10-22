The St. Michael’s football team had just scored four touchdowns in each half and walked off the field with a 25-point win. But when the players began to scatter following a 55-30 rout of visiting El Paso Cathedral on Saturday afternoon at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex, no one seemed entirely satisfied.

Welcome to the world of the Horsemen, where expectations are sky high and a deep run in the Class 3A state playoffs is wholly anticipated.

“There’s been a lot going on this week with homecoming, and these guys want to get in the shower, get dressed and make sure they’re on time to dinner and the dance, which I understand,” said Horsemen coach Joey Fernandez. “I just didn’t see us here today. Our heads weren’t into it.”

