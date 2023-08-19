TAOS — The forward pass is as much a part of the Joey Fernandez coaching legacy at St. Michael’s as playoff appearances and winning records.
Now a new wrinkle: The Horsemen appear to be a running team.
St. Michael’s opened its football season with a 39-30 win a Taos on Saturday night, doing so behind an efficient ground game that helped erase a pair of second-half deficits. The offense had just two completed passes all night, turning the bulk of the production over to a slew of running backs led by senior Matthias Duran and junior Cole Sandoval.
Duran scored four touchdowns, bulldozing his way through the Taos defense with a running style that befits his personality.
“He’s dangerous — once he gets going,” Fernandez said. “The hard part is getting him going.”
In other words, give Duran enough time to build up a head of steam and he’s a bowling ball of a runner. He proved that with a highlight-reel 43-yard scoring run in the second half to put the Horsemen up 26-22 — part of a wild second half that saw a 14-all tie at halftime turn into a back-and-forth that saw three lead changes and several dazzling plays.
Those plays actually started in the first half when Duran opened the scoring with a 25-yard run up the middle to open an early 7-0 St. Michael’s lead. It grew to 14-0 in the second quarter when Soren Annon took a pitch to his left, out ran a Taos defender to the edge and sprinted 84 yards for another score.
The Tigers rallied to tie it, getting their own spectacular plays on a remarkable catch by Lionel Salazar where he left backwards into the air and snagged a pass while falling to his back, and another by Noah Washington leapt for an acrobatic one-handed reception to spark Taos’ first scoring drive.
“I think halftime kind of saved us,” Fernandez said. “We were kind of struggling at that point.”
Horsemen quarterback Reed Bass went 0-for-5 in the first half, finally completing his first pass as a varsity player in the third quarter. His timing for it was perfect as the 38-yard play was followed moments later by a 4-yard Bass touchdown throw to stop a 22-0 run by the Tigers and get St. Mike’s back into the game.
“You know, Cole, Soren, Isaiah Dominguez — those guys are dawgs,” Duran said of the Horsemen running backs. “We got players who can get the job done when we need to.”
Duran certainly did his part. His touchdown runs came from 35, 43, 5 and 18 yards out, the last one serving as the back-breaker with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Fernandez said this whole rushing attack thing could become his team’s identity until Bass and the passing game figures things out. And that’s just fine by him.
“We’ve got a bunch of kids who can make things happen when we get them the ball so I’m good with where we’re at,” Fernandez said.
The Horsemen (1-0) will host Capital (1-0) next week in the first of two straight intracity games for St. Mike’s.