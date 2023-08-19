TAOS — The forward pass is as much a part of the Joey Fernandez coaching legacy at St. Michael’s as playoff appearances and winning records.

Now a new wrinkle: The Horsemen appear to be a running team.

St. Michael’s opened its football season with a 39-30 win a Taos on Saturday night, doing so behind an efficient ground game that helped erase a pair of second-half deficits. The offense had just two completed passes all night, turning the bulk of the production over to a slew of running backs led by senior Matthias Duran and junior Cole Sandoval.

