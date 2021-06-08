Former Santa Fe High student-athlete Patrick Garcia has been named the new wrestling coach at St. Michael’s. He takes over for Jeff Howley, who stepped down after coaching the Horsemen this past season.
Garcia has been a coach for 12 years, serving as the Pecos head coach for two seasons and as a varsity assistant at Santa Fe High before then. In high school he finished third in the Class 4A state tournament as a junior, then went undefeated as the 171-pound champion his senior season in 1999, helping the Demons to a third-place finish.
Garcia had a pair of stops in college, wrestling at Northwest College in Wyoming and then Colorado’s Western State.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.