The school that broke his heart his senior year is now the one signing his paychecks.
Or, by July 1, that is.
Joshua Griñe has been named the new athletic director at St. Michael’s, a post he’ll officially inherit as soon as he’s done serving as Belen’s AD at the end of June. He assumes the role vacated by Kevin Garcia. Garcia recently stepped down to take a teaching position at St. Michael’s.
“You know, it’s a great opportunity for me because for a long time I’ve had an eye on St. Michael’s as being one of those schools with great tradition in sports and a place that has success basically every year,” Griñe said.
Although the announcement of his hiring came Thursday morning, Griñe said he accepted the school’s offer Wednesday night.
At 34, he is one of the younger athletic directors in Class 3A — but one with a lot of experience. He got his first head coaching experience almost a decade ago and has worked administrative roles in both high school and college over the years. He recently held the post of director for recruiting and admissions at New Mexico Highlands University, a title he held before moving to Belen as its AD a year ago.
Before that he had coaching stops at Rio Rancho High, Valencia, East Mountain and his alma mater, Grants. A 2006 Pirates graduate, he has some not-so-fond memories of St. Michael’s.
Then one of the top boys basketball players in the state, Griñe led Grants to the 3A state championship game as a senior. The Horsemen cut them down, 59-37, to win the fourth of what would eventually be five state titles for the school in a nine-year span.
That was also the first of three blue trophies won by former Horsemen coach Ron Geyer, a figure who looms large in Griñe’s memory.
“Coach Geyer ran a box-and-1 the whole game and we couldn’t do a thing,” Griñe said with a laugh. “That’s part of what I’m talking about, though. That school has great tradition, not just basketball but every sport.”
In a press release issued by the school, St. Michael’s president Tom Coughlan lauded Griñe’s ability to fill the role for which he was hired while committing the athletics department to become the state’s first to become part of an initiative called the Positive Coaching Alliance. It’s a national nonprofit committed to developing personnel through leadership training.
Griñe said he has tried similar programs at each of his previous stops.
“What stood out to me in getting to know Josh is that he is a leader that is highly skilled in traditional AD duties such as scheduling games, attending all games, setting up for games, and more, but he is also focused on building a positive culture and advancing the school’s mission,” Coughlan said.
St. Michael’s is coming off another solid year as a 3A school. Its teams claimed three state championships (boys and girls track, plus boys swimming), half a dozen state runner-up finishes (including football, boys basketball and dance) and had three third-place finishes, not to mention a number of all-district and all-state individual performances.
Griñe said he hadn’t met with the coaches but did have a short conversation with longtime football coach Joey Fernandez. He plans to meet with the others over the coming weeks, then spend the summer transitioning to his new life in Santa Fe.
In many ways, Griñe needs no introduction. He has served as the site supervisor for the popular high school sports website NMpreps.com for the last seven years, a role he will continue to fill when he moves to Santa Fe.
He took over the NMpreps site when its founder, St. Michael’s grad Kyle Henderson, became the director of BamaInsider.com. Henderson is now ingrained in the culture of Alabama football and hosts a regular YouTube call-in show about Crimson Tide football.