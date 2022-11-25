Fourteen months ago, he was a subvarsity stranger, a player whose talent was good enough to stay on the field with the younger guys but not considered good enough for the highest level.

On Saturday afternoon at Ivan Head Stadium, he’ll jog onto the field as a starting quarterback in the state championship for a second straight year when he leads St. Michael’s football team against Ruidoso in the Class 3A title game at Ivan Head Stadium.

“When I think about it, it’s kind of crazy,” said Zachary Martinez, the St. Michael’s senior who was thrown to the wolves a little over a year ago when he was summoned from the Horsemen JV to take over at QB after a career-ending knee injury to then-starter Lucas Coriz.

