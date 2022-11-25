Fourteen months ago, he was a subvarsity stranger, a player whose talent was good enough to stay on the field with the younger guys but not considered good enough for the highest level.
On Saturday afternoon at Ivan Head Stadium, he’ll jog onto the field as a starting quarterback in the state championship for a second straight year when he leads St. Michael’s football team against Ruidoso in the Class 3A title game at Ivan Head Stadium.
“When I think about it, it’s kind of crazy,” said Zachary Martinez, the St. Michael’s senior who was thrown to the wolves a little over a year ago when he was summoned from the Horsemen JV to take over at QB after a career-ending knee injury to then-starter Lucas Coriz.
Whether he goes by Zachary, Zack or Zach is still up for debate. He’s fine with all three.
What’s not up interpretation is the place Martinez has carved for himself. He has been the starter for 21 games, morphing from a ball-control system quarterback into a player who has proven time and again he can lead his team down the field when everything’s on the line.
He’s not known for taking unnecessary risks or trying to do too much. Instead, he’s the player opponents have come to respect, one who grew out of a simplified playbook of safety screens and checkdowns into a creative playmaker who utilizes the weapons around him.
He’s 17-4 as a starter, coming through in the clutch on the road against Raton and Socorro.
“He understands the offense, you know,” said Horsemen receiver Creed Chavez, Martinez’s favorite target this season. “He doesn’t have that huge arm that gets the ball way downfield, so once you realize that you see all the things he can do. He’s smart.”
Martinez engineered three scoring drives to help St. Michael’s rally past Raton on Oct. 15, a game the Horsemen desperately needed after losing their only game of the season the week before against Robertson. He did it again in the state semifinals last week at Socorro, leading his club on a sustained drive late in the fourth quarter to knock off the unbeaten Warriors.
Both times he did it with a combination of intermediate and short-range throws, mixing them in with a few running plays of his own.
“He’s not that guy who’s going to run around and try to do things on his own like some quarterbacks do,” said Ruidoso coach Kief Johnson. “I’ve noticed he stays within the offense and works with what he has.”
That means getting the ball to his go-to guys, like running back Marcus Leyba, tight end Taven Lozada and the ever-ready Chavez.
“He sees the field and stays calm,” said St. Michael’s coach Joey Fernandez. “That was a tough spot for him to come into last year. He was our JV quarterback and it looked like we might not have him at all [on varsity] until [Coriz] got hurt.”
Even with a simplified offensive playbook like the Horsemen presented Martinez for his first start, it’s impossible to predict how a quarterback will respond when the ball is snapped and the defense comes calling.
Martinez answered the call — and continues to do so week in and week out.
“I don’t know, it’s just having confidence in the guys you have around you,” Martinez said. “My line always does such a great job and guys like [Leyba] and the receivers, they make it easy.”
It hasn’t all been great. The Horsemen won their first four games with Martinez as a starter, reaching the 3A title game at Robertson last year. It’s a game most quarterbacks would like to forget; he was picked off five times in a 28-7 loss.
“That motivated me,” Martinez said. “I’ve thought about that game a lot. I know I can do better, and all I’ve wanted for the last year is to get another chance. I think I’m better because of it.”
Somewhat quiet and reserved when he made his varsity debut, Martinez completed 17 of his first 21 passes in an upset of top-ranked Socorro exactly 14 months ago. The player he was then isn’t all that dissimilar, but the person he is now is quite a bit different.
He’s evolved into a more poised and outspoken leader, one who has entrenched himself as one of the most successful quarterbacks in school history. He’s right up there with recent Horsemen stalwarts like Coriz, Mark Manning, Thomas Romero and Cory Serna.
While those others had the ability to take games over on their own, Martinez instills the kind of steady confidence that lets everyone know that, when the team’s back is against the wall, he’s fully capable of getting the offense moving.
“The guys know what he can do,” said Horsemen tight end Taven Lozada. “He got us to the championship and we all know he’s our quarterback. We probably aren’t here without him, you know?”
As history has shown, every great team Fernandez has had at St. Michael’s has had a quarterback who can rise above the fray and lead the team to the top.
“You look at the progress he’s made and you realize how far he’s come,” Fernandez said. “He’s grown so much. He doesn’t force things and, you know, he learns from being out there. That’s all we can ask.”