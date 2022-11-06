The seeds confirmed what many coaches in Class 3A have said: District 2-3A is the best in the state.
Three teams — St. Michael’s,
Las Vegas Robertson and Santa Fe Indian School — earned three of the top four seeds for the 3A tournament when the bracket was announced Sunday.
They also earned byes into the
quarterfinals set for Thursday afternoon in the double-elimination bracket, which begins at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
St. Michael’s, which finished the regular season with a 22-1 record, was selected as the top seed, and defending champion Las Vegas Robertson was right behind the Lady Horsemen at
No. 2.
SFIS, which benefited from beating 2A top seed Laguna-Acoma on Saturday, moved into the fourth seed despite finishing third in the district.
They were the only district teams to reach the postseason, but St. Michael’s head coach Valerie Sandoval said the district was still tough from top to bottom.
“I was kinda projecting [West Las Vegas] to be number 12,” Sandoval said. “I think they were right there, but three teams in our district alone is amazing. And West and Raton were not far from the cusp, so there are two additional teams that could have been in there. That says something about our district and how tough it is.”
Robertson head coach Vanessa Gonzales said she expected St. Michael’s to get the top seed, even though the Lady Cardinals beat the Lady Horsemen on Oct. 27.
However, she felt the win helped the Lady Cardinals move ahead of Hot Springs for the second seed, even though the Lady Tigers have only one loss — to St. Michael’s in September.
“I do think St. Mike’s deserved that number one spot,” Gonzales said. “But I was very happy to get that second seed.”
In all, eight Northern teams advanced to the postseason, but only those three earned byes in their respective class. Pojoaque Valley came close to earning a bye in the 4A bracket but earned the five seed, with Los Alamos nabbing the six seed.
Santa Fe Waldorf returns to the 1A bracket after a three-year absence, getting a nine seed and playing in the opening round at Rio Rancho High School against No. 8 Quemado.
Lady Wolves head coach Jon Caley said the team was determined to get back to the postseason after missing out on the tournament in 2021. He added last season was a pleasant surprise, considering the team missed out on the shortened spring season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were just short with a couple of criteria points [last year] where we had a couple of games that we lost and set us back,” Caley said. “This year, we set the goal that we were going to make it to state, and once you get to state, anything could happen.”
In 2A, Escalante was the fifth seed, and will play fellow District 5-2A foe Mora, the 12th seed, in the opening round at Rio Rancho Cleveland.