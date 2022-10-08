This is no longer Mathew Gonzales’ offense.
The keys are now firmly in Ace Gonzalez’s hands.
For the previous two seasons, Las Vegas Robertson lived and died on the talented right arm and legs of Gonzales, who graduated in the spring. On Saturday, the baton was officially passed to the coach’s son who spent last year blocking for one of the greatest athletes in Las Vegas history.
Ace Gonzalez piloted an efficient Cardinals ground attack that brought down one of the remaining two undefeated teams in Class 3A. That it was also Robertson’s biggest rival, the St. Michael’s Horsemen, made all the more enjoyable.
Gonzalez ran for a team-best 86 yards as the Cardinals slopped through rainy conditions at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex for 162 rushing yards and dominated the Horsemen defense. It was enough to complement a bend-but-don’t break defense that made a key fourth-down stop to hold on for a 28-20 District 2-3A win Saturday afternoon.
It was the fifth straight win for the Meadow City team in this rivalry, including a win in the Class 3A championship game in 2021.
More important, though, was that Robertson (6-0 overall, 1-0 in 2-3A) took a huge step in forging its new identity, one marked by a physical running game that wears opponents down and shortens games.
And Gonzalez was the one who deftly executed the game plan. His individual rushing total was his best since a 104-yard performance in a 20-7 win over Cobre in Week 2. Add to that a 3-for-6 passing effort that netted 51 yards, and it was Gonzalez’s best offensive output of the season.
And not a minute too soon.
“We’re playing the way we know how,” Gonzalez said. “I told the guys before we came out, ‘Let’s have fun. Let’s take it back to when we were in [junior league], playing in the rain.’ And they played like it.”
So did Gonzalez, especially to end Robertson’s scoring drive that broke a 20-all tie in the fourth quarter.
He bulled his way through several St. Michael’s defenders for a 12-yard gain on a third-and-9 play that put the ball at the St. Michael’s 11-yard line. On the ensuing play, he darted over the right side and took a pair of Horsemen defenders with him into the end zone for his third touchdown of the game and a 26-20 lead with 4:02 left to play.
Gonzalez then scampered around the left end for a crucial 2-point conversion in a decision his father, head coach Leroy Gonzalez, said didn’t exactly sit well with the Cardinal faithful. But there was a method to his madness.
“Let’s say they come down and score [a touchdown],” coach Gonzalez said. “They’re going for two. I heard some grumblings from our fans, but that was our reasoning. I mean, it’s St. Mike’s- Robertson.”
His prescience was almost proven correct as the Horsemen (6-1, 1-1) rode the right arm of senior quarterback Zach Martinez in a spirited final drive. Martinez, who threw five picks against the Cardinals in the 3A championship game, consistently dodged a dogged Cardinals pass rush to complete four of seven passes for 64 yards on the drive.
His last completion, which he floated to wide receiver Lucas Gurule, went for 13 yards and set the Horsemen up for a game-deciding fourth-and-2 play at the Robertson 12.
Then came the back-breaker — a false start penalty that pushed St. Michael’s back five yards.
“We were trying to get something down the middle,” Fernandez said. “We thought we could get something there, but it just didn’t work out. We had a player move, and we’re fourth-and-7.”
Fernandez said he felt comfortable with the new play, but when Martinez failed to hit Creed Chavez on a rollout pass with Cardinals defensive back Nathaniel Gonzales draped on him, Robertson had dodged the bullet.
Still, Leroy Gonzalez said there are only so many times Robertson can do that with its vaunted rival.
“The law of averages are going to beat us,” he said. “I just hope it’s not in the playoffs. We could have lost this game today, too. Those are two good football teams out here.”
Even with Ace Gonzalez’s breakthrough game, he shared the rushing spotlight with yet another member of the Gonzales clan. Sophomore Jesse James Gonzales, the younger brother to Mathew and twin of Nathaniel, ran for 72 yards and scored the Cardinals’ first touchdown — a 12-yard rush over the left side that tied the score at 6-all with 3:10 to go in the opening quarter.
It was the answer to the opening drive of the game by the host team, as the Horsemen ate up the first 6:23 of the clock with a mix of running from Marcus Leyba and 42 passing yards from Martinez. The drive ended with a Martinez-to-Gurule 31-yard touchdown connection.
Martinez ended the day connecting of 16 of 27 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns but had his first interception since the season opener against Taos.
The opening drive proved to be the best by the Horsemen until their final one of the first half. In between the two, St. Michael’s managed just nine yards on its ensuing three drives.
Martinez went 4-for-5 passing on the final drive of the half, and he found Chavez for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 9 seconds left that cut the Horsemen deficit to 13-12.
The St. Michael’s rushing attack, which came into the game averaging 162 yards a contest, gained just 36 on 21 attempts against Robertson. Fernandez was frustrated by the lack of physicality by the line, especially when it often faced just a three-man front. But the Cardinal trio consistently penetrated the line of scrimmage, especially ends Bodie Schlinger and D’Mario Gallegos.
“We pride ourselves on being able to run the football, and we do a good job blocking,” Fernandez said. “But when you face guys that want to be just as physical as you, you got to step up to the plate. We didn’t do that today.”
Robertson, meanwhile, reaffirmed its offensive identity, and it has a familiar ring to it: It’s a Gonzalez at the helm, regardless of the spelling.