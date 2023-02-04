There were record-breakers galore at the District 2 Swimming and Diving Championships, and Raylee Hunt was among them.

The St. Michael’s sophomore continued to add to her reputation as one of the city’s best athletes by setting a district record in the 100-yard breaststroke, while also winning the 100 freestyle at the district meet Saturday in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Her time of 1:05 in the 100 breaststroke was one of four new meet marks set, and she won the 100 freestyle in convincing fashion with a time of 55.22 seconds that was more than 4 seconds faster than the rest of the field.

Meanwhile, a young Santa Fe Prep girls team took third place with 265 points to set the stage for its defense of the small-school title at the State Swimming and Diving Championships at Albuquerque Academy on Feb. 17-18. Winning the meet were the defending big-school champions, the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers, who scored 439 points to beat Farmington by 112 points.

Popular in the Community