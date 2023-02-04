Santa Fe High’s Ruby Sallah checks the board to see her winning time in the 50-yard freestyle during Saturday’s District 2 swim meet at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Sallah also finished second in the 100-yard breastroke, helping the Santa Fe High girls team finish fourth.
There were record-breakers galore at the District 2 Swimming and Diving Championships, and Raylee Hunt was among them.
The St. Michael’s sophomore continued to add to her reputation as one of the city’s best athletes by setting a district record in the 100-yard breaststroke, while also winning the 100 freestyle at the district meet Saturday in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Her time of 1:05 in the 100 breaststroke was one of four new meet marks set, and she won the 100 freestyle in convincing fashion with a time of 55.22 seconds that was more than 4 seconds faster than the rest of the field.
Meanwhile, a young Santa Fe Prep girls team took third place with 265 points to set the stage for its defense of the small-school title at the State Swimming and Diving Championships at Albuquerque Academy on Feb. 17-18. Winning the meet were the defending big-school champions, the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers, who scored 439 points to beat Farmington by 112 points.
On the boys side, Santa Fe High swam its way to a third-place finish with 254 points, behind Los Alamos (319) and meet champion Farmington (459).
Hunt said her overall performance gave her confidence heading into the state meet, especially since her breaststroke time was her best at the high-school level. She set her best time in the event in club competition this year.
“We’ve been doing so much training, and I am super tired,” Hunt said. “To be a few tenths off my [personal record] and 2 seconds faster than my high-school [time], I was super happy with.”
As for Prep, the meet got off to a rough start when its 200 medley “A” relay squad was disqualified for leaving the blocks early on one of the exchanges. It wiped away a state-qualifying performance of 2:06.22. Blue Griffins head coach Dave Caldwell said it could have set a bad tone for the rest of the day.
Instead, it seem to galvanize the squad, as it scored points in every single race. Prep got a fifth from Sophia Bair in the 500 freestyle and thirds from Lauren Healy in the 100 backstroke and the 200 free relay team.
Caldwell lauded Bair’s performance, as she qualified for the event even though she tore her ACL in the fall playing soccer.
“Sophie making it in the 500, and she has been chalking it up,” Caldwell said. “She just missed it last year, and to drop 30 seconds overall from the start of the year to the finish, shows you how dedicated she is to her craft.”
It was also a good day for the Santa Fe High girls, who took fourth in the team standings as they finished second the 200 medley relay and won the 400 freestyle relay.
“We had a lot of PRs within our team,” said sophomore Ruby Sallah. “Ella Tyroler had her best time in the 100 back [she took second in 1:03.64]. I ran the best time in the 100 breast [she finished second to Hunt in 1:09.80], which I didn’t expect. That came out of nowhere, to be honest.”