As motivational tactics go, Joey Fernandez has had a lot of material to work with this week.
The head coach of the St. Michael’s football team spent time in each of his post-practice speeches this week talking about everything from a rival’s Gatorade bath to a cautionary tale advising players to sidestep a lifetime of regret by going all-out in what might be the last go-round for the Horsemen.
St. Michael’s (8-3) hosts undefeated and top-seeded Raton (11-0) in a Class 3A state semifinal Saturday afternoon. The winner heads into next week’s state championship game against either Robertson or Socorro.
“Enjoy the moment because this might be the only time it happens for you,” Fernandez told his players after a practice earlier this week. “Have fun with this week but do your job. Keep your focus. Don’t worry about someone else’s job; do yours.”
The Horsemen are just three weeks removed from a 14-0 loss to Raton, a game that capped the Tigers’ perfect regular season and cemented their place as both the District 2-3A champion and the overall top seed in the postseason. What gives the Horsemen additional motivation from that one — aside from losing at home for the only time all season — was the sight of the Tigers dumping a bucket over coach Tory Giacomo’s head after the game.
The message? Remember how that felt seeing someone else celebrate on your lawn.
For the players, the real motivator isn’t revenge.
“The big issue for us in that game was not getting our running game going,” said Horsemen running back Daymon Lujan. “We’ve gotten it in synch since then, and I think Raton’s going to have a lot harder time having to stop that run threat with a pass threat. The last couple [of] weeks, the only thing we’ve done is work on blocking to prepare us for this.”
Fernandez said Saturday’s game boils down to those moments when his offense is on the field against Raton’s defense. The Tigers’ D is built to stop the run, and it’s no secret that St. Michael’s has been more of a balanced offense ever since quarterback Lucas Coriz was lost for the season with a knee injury.
While the Horsemen do have a deep threat in receiver Devin Flores, the offense has been recast as a truly balanced attack behind Lujan and junior tailback Marcus Leyba. If those two are producing behind a line anchored by center Jordan Bernal and tackle Dillon Pacheco, to name a couple, it opens up the game-management passing game of the steady and calm leadership of quarterback Zach Martinez.
“I’ve gotten more settled with being out there so, yeah, my confidence is a lot higher now,” Martinez said.
His counterpart is Raton senior Dylan Quartieri, a stats machine who is completing 63 percent of his passes with 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He was, however, injured in last week’s quarterfinal win over Hope Christian. Reports indicate he suffered a sprained ankle in the third quarter and did not return for precautionary reasons.
The Tigers’ biggest threat is running back Cayden Walton, a junior who is within striking distance of 2,000 yards. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game this season, scoring 24 times.
The biggest X-factor, Fernandez said, is the seeding. At No. 1, Raton is in the precarious spot of being not just undefeated but the top overall seed. The top seed hasn’t won it all at this level since St. Michael’s ran the table in 2012.
Since 2007, the top seed has won state just three times.
If anyone should know the pressure put on a No. 1 seed, it’s the Horsemen. They’ve been the top team four times since 2011, losing in the quarterfinals twice.
“There’s a lot put on a No. 1, for sure,” Fernandez said. “You feel that when you’re the one seed and every little mistake you make seems worse, because it’s not supposed to happen. Everyone’s going for you, too.”
Raton has never been the top team in the playoffs, and they’re playing a team that has had plenty of experience when the playoff bracket shrinks to just a few teams. And with that, Fernandez has his final bit of motivational material.
“Hey, no one expects you to win,” he told his players. “You know you can do this. You’re ready. Now go show it.”
NOTES
For historical reference, it pays to be the No. 2 seed in Class 3A. Including the four-year stretch when the New Mexico Activities Association reclassified football to rename 3A into 4A between 2014-17, the No. 2 seed has won the state championship five of the last six postseasons (Ruidoso in 2014, Hatch Valley in 2015, Portales in 2016, Dexter in 2018 and Hope Christian in 2019).
The lowest seed to ever win it at this level? Robertson in 2013 as the No. 9 seed. That's the year the Cardinals stunned unbeaten St. Michael's on a snow-covered field in Santa Fe en route to the title. They had lost 50-0 to the Horsemen during the regular season.
