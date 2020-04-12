It has been a rough several months for one of the most revered boys basketball teams in Santa Fe history, if not the state.
The 1962 St. Michael’s squad that reached the Class 1A championship game with a roster of mostly 6-foot-and-under players and a soon-to-be-dominant 7-footer on the bench in Nick Pino, who passed away in November, lost another member earlier this month.
Richard Romero, who was a junior on that team and a 1963 graduate, died at the age of 76 on April 1 from complications stemming from a traumatic brain injury he suffered in 2015.
While Romero was a part of one of the great basketball teams in the state, he had a lengthy career with the state Department of Transportation, working his way up from the mailroom to a project development designer. He also worked as a highway designer with AVID Engineering and PB Engineers for many years. Romero also served 20 years with the National Guard, retiring as a sergeant.
Meanwhile, the Pino family suffered another loss in the sudden death of Ray Pino, Nick’s nephew, on March 26 at the age of 51 in Phoenix. Ray Pino was the Phoenix North athletic director/assistant principal since 2014, according to the Arizona Republic.
He was a 1986 St. Michael’s graduate who started a coaching career as the defensive coordinator at Santa Fe High from 1994-1996 as the Demons stepped out of the long shadow of a then-state record 37-game losing streak. Ray Pino went on to coach at West Las Vegas and Ramah before moving to Arizona.
The departure of Pecos High head boys basketball coach Ira Harge leaves a huge void in the school’s signature program.
He leaves after the greatest five-year stretch in the program’s history, as the Panthers recorded a 137-15 mark, won four state titles and advanced to the semifinals every year in that stretch.
What will the next coach expect? A bit of a rebuild, for starters. Pecos loses nine seniors to graduation and only two players with significant varsity experience return in freshman Jodaiah Padilla (the brother of senior and All-State selection Xavier Padilla) and junior Rolando Sandoval. Those two combined for
6.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 2019-20.
However, the junior varsity was mostly freshmen and went 14-1, its lone loss to Class 5A Clovis. And the middle school programs were also strong last season, providing the next coach hope of continuing Pecos’ success.
While the rest of the sports world is effectively shut down amid the COVID-19 epidemic, the iRacing series is taking the sports world by storm. The online racing series has given fans something to watch besides reruns of past games and events.
This weekend, Albuquerque’s Nata Aranda drove to a 15th-place finish for Juncos Racing in a Ricmotech Road to Indy race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.
Aranda, 19, recently signed with Juncos in March as a driver in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship series, a sanctioned racing series within the IndyCar Series. He competed in one race in the the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship in 2019 and was a part of the Lucas Oil Winter Series at Laguna Seca, Calif.
The prep season might be at a standstill, but that doesn’t mean the coaching carousel has stopped.
Mesa Vista recently hired Leonard Torrez as head girls basketball coach, replacing Bobby Romero, who had a 12-15 record in 2019-20.
Romero coached the Lady Trojans to a 20-32 mark in two seasons after spending part of the 2017-18 season as the interim head coach at Española Valley. He guided the Lady Sundevils to an 8-2 mark and an appearance in the state quarterfinals.
