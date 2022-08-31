What good is sports if you don’t have someone out there offering bulletin board material to get people fired up?
Enter the weekly high school football picks, a list of games that produced a shocking 9-1 mark in Week One. Not bad for having a semi-informed opinion held together by spit and duct tape.
Those of us who follow prep sports would like to thank this merry-go-round soap opera that was the date and location for the St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High game for keeping us all interested. Nothing like a fresh can of gasoline to stoke the fires of a rivalry that was already hot.
And away we go:
St. Michael’s (2-0) at Santa Fe High (0-2), noon Saturday
Assuming you’re not recovering from a long night of Zozobra-ing and, let’s see, assuming you’re not staying home to watch Artemis I lift off 37 minutes after kickoff, this one will be fun. That’s a lot of assumptions, and we all know what happens when you assume too much (thanks for the life lesson, Bad News Bears). Fact is, the Demons are in a bad spot with all their injuries. They’re smarting, humbled and hungry. There’s no better way to turn a bad season around like beating your archrival after a wild week like the one we just had. This rivalry is as hot now as it has been in a long, long time, and that’s the beauty of it all. Look for a close game that leaves us all wanting more.
Prediction: St. Michael’s 34, Santa Fe High 26
Capital (1-1) at Los Alamos (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Two weeks in and this much we know: The Jaguars are much better than some of us thought and the Hilltoppers let a certain prediction-maker down last week by losing a game (cough, cough) they were supposed to win by 20. Fool me once, strike three. Home field means something but, for now, everyone is on board the Jaguars’ bandwagon.
Prediction: Capital 27, Los Alamos 26
S.F. Indian (0-2) at Laguna-Acoma (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Something has to give for a pair of teams that have been outscored by a combined 190-18 this season. As a collective, we all want to believe in the Braves. Seeing them win a few games, be competitive in their district and eventually threaten for a state playoff berth would be fun. Their first dub comes here.
Prediction: SFIS 26, Laguna-Acoma 18
Robertson (1-1) at Santa Rosa (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Why is it that people outside the Cardinals’ locker room seem to panic when the redbirds lose a game early in the season? Relax, folks. The Cards have this, which they showed last week when they drove across the state to get their first win. More are on the way, like this week against a 3A team dressed in 2A clothing.
Prediction: Robertson 40, Santa Rosa 19
Portales (2-0) at West Las Vegas (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
This is the game of the week in these parts. The Dons come in as the No. 6 team in the most recent Class 3A poll while the Rams are No. 5 in 4A. Both seem a little low given how well each is playing. It’s a big test for West, but as we’ve seen time and again through the first two weeks, teams from the south/southeast part of the state are no joke. Give the slight edge to the Rams.
Prediction: Portales 34, West Las Vegas 21
McCurdy (0-2) at Española Valley (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
It’s a veritable no-win situation for the Sundevils. Win and it’s because they’re supposed to. Lose and it’s right up there with one of the most seismic losses in school history — and that’s saying something considering how many losses Española has suffered over the generations. As fun as an upset would be, the early returns suggest the Bobcats won’t have enough.
Prediction: Española 41, McCurdy 12
Taos (1-1) vs. Rio Grande (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The only game the magic eight ball got wrong last week was the Tigers’ “home” game against Los Alamos in Questa — and Tigers coach Art Abreu Jr. was quick to point that out with a series of playful texts. No more looking past the guys in orange and black. This one should be a blowout.
Prediction: Taos 52, Rio Grande 8
Escalante (1-1) at Navajo Prep (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
I can’t help but feel like the dominant days of Lobos football in the small-school ranks are slowly fading. The good times came back last week, though, with a shutout win at home. Making it two straight shouldn’t be a problem.