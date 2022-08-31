What good is sports if you don’t have someone out there offering bulletin board material to get people fired up?

Enter the weekly high school football picks, a list of games that produced a shocking 9-1 mark in Week One. Not bad for having a semi-informed opinion held together by spit and duct tape.

Those of us who follow prep sports would like to thank this merry-go-round soap opera that was the date and location for the St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High game for keeping us all interested. Nothing like a fresh can of gasoline to stoke the fires of a rivalry that was already hot.

