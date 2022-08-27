St. Michael's Alana Overton receives a serve during a home win against Los Alamos last week. The junior middle hitter relishes any chance to face Las Vegas Robertson and star outside hitter after they beat the Lady Horsemen for last year's state title. 'As a hitter, there is always that one girl that I'm like, "I want to block her; I want to stop her." Especially [Gonzales]. She is a huge hitter, a good hitter. Me wanting to block her is like, "I'm gonna get you. I'm gonna try and get you." '
St. Michael's Marissa Sandoval-Moya volleys the ball over the net during a win against Los Alamos on Tuesday. Sandoval-Moya teams with Maya Pino to form a dangerous now-sophomore outside hitting tandem.
St. Michael's head coach Valeria Sandoval talks to the volleyball team during a timeout during a match last week against Los Alamos. 'I hear the girls saying, "Oh, when we get to state ... ," or "I can't wait until we play Robertson"; you can't get mad at them for being so excited," Sandoval said. "I get that competitiveness and wanting to beat them, but let's focus on now and we bring them back to where we are currently."
The memories of last November are still fresh, and it fuels Alana Overton.
Last year's Class 3A volleyball championship match against Las Vegas Robertson was not filled with many good moments for the St. Michael's Lady Horsemen. But Overton, the St. Michael's junior middle hitter, was driven by the challenge of facing such a vaunted team, one that went undefeated in winning its second state title in the past three seasons.
"As a hitter, there is always that one girl that I'm like, 'I want to block her; I want to stop her,' " Overton said. 'Especially [Robertson senior outside hitter Jaylee Gonzales]. She is a huge hitter, a good hitter. Me wanting to block her is like, 'I'm gonna get you. I'm gonna try and get you.' "
The goal this year for the Lady Horsemen is to not just get back to the title match again but to beat Robertson. In the 3A landscape, doing that likely means they're playing for the blue trophy.
Four times in the past six years, Robertson has played for the state title and hoisted the championship banner twice — both times against the Lady Horsemen. If anything, the two programs, along with Albuquerque Sandia Prep, have defined the pecking order in the class over the past decade.
One of the trio has played in the finals for the past eight seasons and won the last seven state titles. But two of the last three championship matches featured Robertson and St. Michael's. The two programs have faced off in the semifinals or the finals three times in the past four seasons.
It very likely would have been four-for-four if Robertson had played the shortened 2021 spring season, but the school's fall sports did not compete.
The odds are good St. Michael's and Robertson will meet again when the stakes are at their highest. The Lady Cardinals lost nine seniors from last year's squad but still have arguably the class' best player in Gonzales and a solid roster surrounding her.
Rising to meet the challenge are the up-and-coming Lady Horsemen, who used a lineup that featured two freshmen hitters in their attack to reach the finals. This year's edition is a junior- and sophomore-laden group that can shed one key element that dogged it for the first half of the 2021 season — inexperience.
St. Michael's is already flexing its muscles, sweeping Los Alamos and East Mountain to open this season.
Even though Lady Horsemen head coach Valerie Sandoval has prepared a tough schedule that should occupy her team's minds, she recognizes one team is burned deep in the minds of the Lady Horsemen.
"I hear the girls saying, 'Oh, when we get to state ... ,' or 'I can't wait until we play Robertson'; you can't get mad at them for being so excited," Sandoval said. "I get that competitiveness and wanting to beat them, but let's focus on now and we bring them back to where we are currently."
Yet, the scheduling gods seem to want to tempt the Lady Horsemen with visions of black-and-red. There is a good possibility they will face Robertson at Tournament of Champions in two weeks, which means the District 2-3A foes could face each other four times this season.
Sandoval blanches at that thought, but her daughter, sophomore outside hitter Marisssa Sandoval-Moya, can't help but beam at the possibility.
"I would love to do that," Sandoval-Moya said. "I want to play them at Tournament of Champions because I want to show them how good we are this year. And I want to see what we up against not during districts or at state, but at the Tournament of Champions, where's a whole different thing."
Sandoval-Moya is one part of the now-sophomore hitting tandem that exploded onto to the scene last season. She and Maya Pino were the top two returning hitters from last year, and they already established themselves as a 1-2 scoring punch. Sandova-Moya had 10 kills, while Pino added nine in a 25-9, 25-14, 25-21 win over Los Alamos on Tuesday.
But the Lady Horsemen have depth on the front row, as Overton and senior Carmen Pacheco are capable of taking over matches in the middle. With juniors Mia Duran and Rebekah Bagwell providing depth on the outside, the Lady Horsemen have the kind of varied attack that resembles Robertson's attack last year.
Sandoval, though, is focused on now and the upcoming Moriarty Invitational that begins on Friday. What she is banking on is her Lady Horsemen finding ways to use their competitive spirit to help them live in the moment and not on what lies ahead.
"They want to win," Sandoval said. "I'm glad because they're focused per game."
Still, Robertson looms, and the Lady Horsemen are counting the days until that happens.