The memories of last November are still fresh, and it fuels Alana Overton.

Last year's Class 3A volleyball championship match against Las Vegas Robertson was not filled with many good moments for the St. Michael's Lady Horsemen. But Overton, the St. Michael's junior middle hitter, was driven by the challenge of facing such a vaunted team, one that went undefeated in winning its second state title in the past three seasons. 

"As a hitter, there is always that one girl that I'm like, 'I want to block her; I want to stop her,' " Overton said. 'Especially [Robertson senior outside hitter Jaylee Gonzales]. She is a huge hitter, a good hitter. Me wanting to block her is like, 'I'm gonna get you. I'm gonna try and get you.' "

