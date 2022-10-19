The hammer came down on the St. Michael’s girls soccer team this week.
The program, which moved to within a game of winning the District 2-1A/3A championship following a dominating win over Robertson on Monday, was forced to forfeit seven matches for use of an ineligible player and, on Tuesday, was dealt an even bigger blow when head coach Alfonso Camarena resigned.
Nondistrict matches going as far back as August were forfeited when the New Mexico Activities Association learned an ineligible player had participated in a handful of games that extended into early October when the Lady Horsemen beat Santa Fe Prep in a critical district matchup at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
Athletic director Joshua Griñe said St. Michael’s had violated NMAA rule 6.10, which deals with the use of an ineligible student participant. Rule 6.10.1 outlines the penalty for such a violation: “A member school or coach allowing an ineligible student to participate in an interscholastic activity will be subject to sanctions as determined by the [NMAA] Executive Director which may include forfeiture of games.”
The school launched an immediate appeal, which was heard Wednesday. It resulted in the forfeit of just two games, one of them the Oct. 4 Prep contest that ultimately allowed the Blue Griffins to leapfrog St. Michael’s in the standings and capture the district title. The other forfeit was a Sept. 30 win at Socorro.
It was not clear if the ineligible player was ruled out because of an academic issue. The player in question was not identified, but the new grading period will be updated this week. If they get sufficiently good grades they are eligible to participate in the postseason, meaning the roster the team had for those forfeits could be the same for the postseason.
Ironically, St. Michael’s faced Santa Fe Prep on Wednesday afternoon in the regular season finale. The Lady Horsemen won that match, giving them a 12-6 overall record and 5-3 mark in district play.
Pairings for the respective state soccer tournaments come out this weekend. The Lady Horsemen are expected to be one of the top five seeds in Class 1A-3A.
The team will be coached the rest of the season by Alexa Chavez, an assistant on the girls basketball team who parlayed a standout hoops career at St. Michael’s into a solid college career at the University of New Mexico. She has never coached soccer, but St. Michael’s athletic director Joshua Griñe said her coaching experience with other girls teams at the school made her a fit as interim coach for the rest of the season.