Members of St. Michael’s girls soccer team dump water on their coach, Alfonso Camarena, while celebrating their 4-1 victory in the April 2021 championship game against Socorro.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

The hammer came down on the St. Michael’s girls soccer team this week.

The program, which moved to within a game of winning the District 2-1A/3A championship following a dominating win over Robertson on Monday, was forced to forfeit seven matches for use of an ineligible player and, on Tuesday, was dealt an even bigger blow when head coach Alfonso Camarena resigned.

Nondistrict matches going as far back as August were forfeited when the New Mexico Activities Association learned an ineligible player had participated in a handful of games that extended into early October when the Lady Horsemen beat Santa Fe Prep in a critical district matchup at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.

