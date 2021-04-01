The St. Michael's girls soccer team nailed down the district title and an automatic bid to next week's Class 1A/3A state tournament with a 5-0 win over East Mountain on Thursday.
Olivia Farrar, Grace Sandoval, Farrah Baker and Elsa Ranney Smith did all the scoring, with Farrar scoring twice. The highlight, said Lady Horsemen coach Alfonso Camarena, was Smith's goal to close things out. The freshman midfielder curved a corner kick into the net in the 78th minute.
St. Michael's (6-0-1 overall, 4-0 in District 2-1A/3A) enjoyed a 16-0 advantage in shot attempts. The Lady Horsemen join 1-1A/3A champion Bosque in the four-team state tournament. The other at-large bids will be awarded Saturday night.
St. Michael's boys soccer beats East Mountain
St. Michael's wrapped up its season with a 1-0 win on the road against East Mountain on Thursday. The Horsemen (3-6 overall, 2-2 in 2-1A/3A) got the only goal on a penalty kick issued to Oliver Rosales in the first half.
From that point, Horsemen coach Mike Felderwert said, the team's defense took over. It maintained possession for most of the game, keeping goalkeeper Daniel Dominguez relatively untested.
Capital girls basketball loses 80-50
Capital's girls suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night, losing 80-50 on the road to Albuquerque High. The Jaguars (1-1) were held to seven points in the first quarter and trailed 35-19 at halftime.
Ethena Silva and Brenda Pinon combined for 25 points to lead Capital, which will host Española Valley on Saturday.
