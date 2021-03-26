The St. Michael's girls soccer team remained undefeated with a 2-0 win over Rehoboth in a District 2-1A/3A match Friday afternoon in Albuquerque.
Olivia Farrar scored the first goal just before halftime in the 39th minute. It remained 1-0 until the tail end of the second half when Rachael Morgan scored on a penalty kick with 12 minutes remaining.
The Horsemen had a potential third goal overturned by an official.
Now 5-0-1 overall and 3-0 in district, the Lady Horsemen have still not been scored upon by a district opponent and have given up just one goal this season.
Prep boys soccer routs East Mountain
Santa Fe Prep has a chance to nail down a state playoff berth next week thanks to a Friday afternoon 7-0 rout of East Mountain. The Blue Griffins (4-2, 2-0) will play a nondistrict match against Bosque on Saturday, then face St. Michael's on Tuesday in what amounts to a potential district title match.
Friday's game was all about the Prep offense. Mike Vimont had a hat trick while Yuko Oketani added two goals as the Griffins took a 2-0 lead at halftime and ran away with it in the second half. Santi Hughes and Jack Tiegler added goals in the final 40 minutes while goalie Xander Hnasko led Prep to its third shutout of the season.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.