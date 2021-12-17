Girls basketball
Pojoaque Valley 44, St. Michael's 33
What happened: A lot of schedule shuffling for the Ben Luján Classic at Pojoaque saw the Lady Horsemen move from the 9:45 a.m. Friday game against Mesa Vista to the 8:15 p.m. nightcap against the host Elkettes. The changes seemed to throw them off, as they had just four points in the opening quarter and 10 at the half as Pojoaque built a 17-10 lead. The margin grew to 31-22 heading into the fourth.
"We took a lot of good shots, we just weren't making them," St. Michael's head coach Sonya Ruiz said.
Top players: Ceciliana Ruiz had 10 points to lead the Lady Horsemen, while Jacqueline Gorman added six.
What's next: St. Michael's (3-4) plays Socorro for the Green bracket consolation title at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Pojoaque (4-4) plays Kirtland Central for the Green title at 6:30 p.m.
