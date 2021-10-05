Girls soccer
St. Michael's 5, Santa Fe Prep 1
What happened: The Lady Horsemen continued to create separation in District 2-1A/3A with a road win against the Blue Griffins. Now 9-4 overall and 4-0 in the district, St. Michael's has opened a three-game lead on Prep with four games left in the regular season. Prep was again short-handed but got its lone goal in the 48th minute from eighth grader Kelly McDonald, a newcomer to the team.
Standouts: Grace Sandoval scored three goals for the Lady Horsemen, with Elsa Ranney Smith and Jacquelin Gorman scoring the others. St. Michael's controlled the game from the outset.
What’s next: The Lady Horsemen have a week off before playing host to Santa Fe Indian School next week.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 3, Monte del Sol 2
What happened: In the district opener for both clubs, the Phoenix got three goals in three ways to get the win. ATC opened with a traditional goal to take a 1-0 lead, then Monte del Sol's defense gave up an own goal to put the Phoenix in front 2-1. After Selene Franco tied it with a free kick from 40 yards out, the Dragons conceded a penalty kick that proved to be the difference.
Standouts: Franco and Kathy Arizmendi scored each of the Monte del Sol goals. The goal by Arizmendi gives her 12 in just eight games.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (3-5, 0-1 in 3/4/5-1A/3A) is at Robertson on Saturday; ATC (4-5-1, 1-0) is off until facing Monte del Sol on Oct. 12.
Volleyball
St. Michael's 3, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: The red-hot Lady Horsemen won their eighth straight match, sweeping the Lady Braves 25-15, 25-15, 25-21. St. Michael's forced the Lady Braves into several hitting errors, taking control of the match early and never looking back. "Their speed was quicker than us today," said SFIS head coach Brian Gurule. "It was just not a good night."
Standouts: At 11-2 overall and 3-0 in District 2-3A, St. Michael's is on a collision course for next week's much-anticipated showdown with undefeated No. 1 Robertson at Perez-Shelley Gym.
What’s next: SFIS (7-7, 1-2) hosts West Las Vegas on Thursday night; St. Mike's jumps back into district play next week against SFIS.
