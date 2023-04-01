Baseball
St. Michael's 12, Santa Fe Indian School 0 (five innings)
St. Michael's 3, SFIS 1
What happened: The Horsemen finally found the right mix of hitting and pitching, and they found themselves atop the District 2-3A standings Saturday after a doubleheader sweep of the Braves at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. Elijah Archuelta threw a five-hitter, and the Horsemen blew the game open with seven runs in the fourth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule. In the second game, Jackson Heath went a full seven innings and held SFIS to just seven hits and no runs over the final four frames.
Top players: Derek Saiz was 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs in Game 1, then threw out a Brave stealing second in the opening inning of the nightcap to set the tone. Rahoul Williams went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks in Game 2.
What's next: St. Michael's (6-5, 2-0) plays at home to Raton on Tuesday, while SFIS (7-4, 2-3) takes on Pecos on Monday in a nondistrict doubleheader at home.
Softball
Capital 17, Abq. Rio Grande 2 (four innings)
Capital 18, Rio Grande 8 (five innings)
What happened: The Lady Jaguars showed an eagle eye to open District 5-5A play, collecting 22 walks to key a doubleheader sweep of the Lady Ravens at Capital. While they only had five hits in the opener, they walked 13 times and were hit four times by pitches. The bat awoke in Game 2, with 12 hits that balanced out the nine walks they coaxed.
Top players: Jadyn Padilla went 5-for-6 on the day, with two doubles, a triple and six runs scored to lead the hitting attack. She also threw a one-hitter in the opener.
What's next: Capital (12-2, 2-0) takes on Bernalillo on Tuesday in a nondistrict game at home.
Santa Fe Indian School 15, St. Michael's 0 (three innings)
SFIS 21, St. Michael's 1 (three innings)
What happened: All of the work the Lady Braves put into their hitting is showing results, pounding out 34 hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Lady Horsemen at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. SFIS scored in every frame and had a 10-run outburst in the second inning of Game 2 that gave it a 17-0 lead. Shade Phea Young didn't throw a no-hitter in either game, but she allowed just six hits over six combined innings.
Top players: Alexis Vigil had three home runs in the opener and went 4-for-4 with three runs scored. Vigil and Aubriana Herrera both went 3-for-4 in Game 2. Mariella Ruiz was 3-for-4 with a triple and scored the lone Lady Horsemen run in Game 2.
What's next: SFIS (12-0, 5-0) heads to Las Vegas Robertson on Tuesday for a huge 2-3A battled that will determine first place. St. Michael's (3-7, 0-3) plays Raton at home Tuesday.