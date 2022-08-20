On a day where the real conversation starter was the weather, the 2022 high school football season got underway for St. Michael’s on Saturday afternoon with a 20-8 win over visiting Taos.

The game, played under a low ceiling of thick, gray clouds and a constant drizzle, was hardly a masterpiece as the teams combined for half a dozen turnovers, six punts, an abundance of penalties and poor special teams play.

The conditions made the thick, green grass of the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex feel like a soggy blanket, which contributed to numerous errant throws and a handful of bad snaps.

Popular in the Community