Where Mike Pitel goes, history follows.
Pitel has spent most of his life marking history, whether it was by happenstance or with purpose — which he has for more than 21 years as the filmographer for St. Michael’s football. He seemed to have a nose for finding history.
Perhaps Pitel’s favorite place is a library, combing through microfilm and archives, looking for
nuggets of information about St. Michael’s and Santa Fe football history. The product of that thorough research comes in the form of emails to coaches, media and alumni every week as the Horsemen prepare for their next opponent. And that is on top of breaking down film and accumulating statistics for coaches and media to parse.
If there is a question about who has the longest pass completion in Horsemen history (a 99-yarder from Corey Serna to Salomon Martinez in 2011), the most catches (64 by current defensive coordinator Joey Butler in 2001) or the longest kickoff return (David Fernandez, 95 yards in 1960 against Los Alamos), Pitel is your answer man.
It has been a labor of love for one of the more notable figures of the football program.
“It’s like having that garnish on the main course at a restaurant,” Pitel said. “The garnish is all the little factoids that you work into something. ”
One part of Pitel’s passion play with the Horsemen will come to an end Saturday afternoon. He will officially leave the coaches box, where he stationed himself since late in the 2001 season to tape all St. Michael’s football games, at the end of the Class 3A championship game between the Horsemen and Ruidoso at Ivan Head Stadium.
Pitel had already ceded some of the video responsibilities to Bob Jacobs this season, especially as he dealt with family issues that occupied his time. Pitel added, straining to look at the camera lens put too much pressure on his back.
St. Michael’s head coach Joey Fernandez said the 2022 season has been awkward at times because Pitel hasn’t been the face he saw to hand off the video camera to him or his coaches.
“It’s tough when you have someone that long that you get used to,” Fernandez said. “You don’t realize how much he really does. I’ve been real appreciative of what he’s done. Not having him as a filmer has been tough.
“[Jacobs] has been doing a great job, but not getting the camera after the game from Mike has been kinda different.”
It might be coincidence that Pitel’s official title as gameday cameraman came in Fernandez’s first year. He was looking for someone to film games, and Pitel was a constant figure at games because his son Doug was the team’s long snapper as a freshman.
Pitel actually started filming games late in the 2001 season, during the final year of then-head coach Tracy Stuart. His first game was a thrilling 31-28 win over Raton to open District 2-3A play, and Pitel remembers it for the game-winning field goal, and every detail of it — even his son snapping the ball.
“Spencer Ruyle kicked it, and Joey Butler was the holder,” Pitel said.
Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez, who was an assistant on the staff at the time, remembers watching the game film the following Monday.
“You could tell there was a lot of jumping around on the camera and hearing him say, ‘It’s good! It’s good!’ ” Martinez said with a laugh.
But a legacy began with that.
Since then, Pitel has been the wizard behind the curtain, providing the Horsemen coaches with the views they use to break down film, as well as his own analysis by way of email. Sundays have always been Pitel’s film breakdown, as he recreates the box score that becomes the official statistics for that week.
But Pitel does more than that, as he pores over information on the upcoming opponent to help further the scouting process. Fernandez said those correspondence have been invaluable in helping the coaching staff prepare for the upcoming foe — even if it conflicted at times with his statistician duties.
“He is a great film guy and with his background in writing and stuff, everything else has helped us out for sure,” Fernandez said. “There have been times where he focuses in [on the camera] because of him being a statistician. He focuses on who is tackling and who is running the play. I like to get a wide view and then zoom in as the play is ending. But he’s gotten good at zooming in at the end of plays and it has helped him.”
That’s where Pitel’s journalism degree from St. Bonaventure University has come in handy. His first fling with history came while covering the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team as a student.
He was a sports reporter and editor for the student newspaper, and covered the Bonnies on its historic journey to the 1970 Final Four as a freelancer for the Democrat and Chronicle in Rochester, N.Y.
Pitel saw the likes of Hall of Famers Bob Lanier, the Bonnies’ star 7-foot center and future Pro Basketball Hall of Famer, and Artis Gilmore, the 7-3 behemoth who led Jacksonville to the NCAA championship game. He witnessed the greatness of the UCLA Bruins, led by All-Americans Curtis Rowe and Sidney Wicks, as they won the fourth of seven straight NCAA titles.
One of Pitel’s favorite items he possesses from his time as a student at St. Bonaventure was a photo of Lanier doing a tip-off and fellow future Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy, who played at Niagara, among the players around the center circle. In the background, on the opposite end of the court, was Pitel.
“There I am, way in the back on the floor,” Pitel said.
Even in his professional career, first as a U. S. Army intelligence analyst in the Public Affairs Office in the 1970s and then a 22-year stint with the New Mexico Tourism Department before retiring in 1999, Pitel always had a thirst for history.
“I started creating my own documents as references,” Pitel said. “I got involved with helping media and I began to track the production of articles based on what I was doing for them. Then, I was doing analysis and evaluations of how much worth this story would be if there was advertising space [aimed] towards it.
“I had a 49-percent conversion rate based on people reading all the articles.”
Pitel will not be a stranger to the program. He said he will continue to compile stats and correspond with coaches and media. Martinez and Fernandez said his missives were — and are — very helpful in preparing for games.
Martinez recruited Pitel when he took over at Santa Fe High in 2017 to help train prospective cameraman on how to film games.
“He’s a tremendous help for a staff,” Martinez said. “You could pay $1,000 for his services, and he does it for free.”
It’s a price Pitel is willing to sacrifice if it means being a witness to history.