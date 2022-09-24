St. Michaels High School logo

AZTEC — Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder.

While some might say Saturday night’s 32-19 road win against Aztec wasn’t exactly pretty, the St. Michael’s football team will gladly take a three-hour bus ride home attached to a nondistrict win that keeps it undefeated.

A late-game fight caused a delay of several minutes. It included the ejection of three players and six offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct flags between the teams.

