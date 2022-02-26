LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Mathew Gonzales is Las Vegas Robertson's Superman.
All he was missing Saturday night was a cape.
The Cardinals senior guard has been the go-to player for the past three years, but there was a 5-minute period where he looked human. When Gonzales sprained his ankle late in the third quarter of the District 2-3A championship game against St. Michael's, a Gonzales-less future flashed before the eyes of the Robertson faithful.
Not even Robertson head coach James Branch could fathom moving forward without the 5-foot-6 dynamo.
"When he went down, I was just thinking about how we could get our team together and salvage the game," Branch said. "I didn't think he was going to come back."
Much to Branch's surprise — and to the delight of the Cardinals — Gonzales was back on the court for a memorable fourth quarter. He scored 12 of his 28 points to lead Robertson to a 55-46 win to sweep the district regular-season and tournament title.
Not even the pain shooting through his left ankle was enough to stop Gonzales, who willed himself through the final 8 minutes.
"I said, 'Eight minutes of pain is worth a district championship,' ” Gonzales said.
Of course, Gonzales always seems to play big when the moment arises, whether it was on the football field as the star quarterback for the Class 3A state champions or for a district tournament trophy for a team that already has its seed secured to the state tournament.
He already had 16 points to help Robertson (19-6) to a 39-31 lead with the clock ticking down in the third quarter when Gonzales launched a 23-foot 3-pointer. On his way down, his left foot landed on top of Diego Armendariz's left foot and Gonzales crumpled to the floor.
The crowd fell silent as Gonzales reached for his foot and tears started to form. The news went from dire to encouraging as he limped off the court as the teams huddled in between quarters.
But once the fourth quarter started, Gonzales limped to the scorer's table, and Branch simply gave him a nod as he went back into the game.
"I knew he was probably going on adrenaline," Branch said.
It took Gonzales 15 seconds to make his mark. Despite limping, Gonzales drove the lane and nailed a floater to give Robertson a 41-31 lead with 7:07 left. The ankle didn't seem to affect his speed as he broke away 45 seconds later for a layup that capped a six-point run for a 45-31 advantage.
Not everything went smoothly for the Cardinals. The Horsemen used their length to collect four steals and trimmed the margin to 49-43 on Armendariz's three-point play off a layup in the paint with 2:26 left.
"Our kids battled," said Gerard Garcia, interim head coach for the Horsemen. "They never gave up. Right now, I am so proud of them. We played five games since Monday. These guys have done a remarkable job for this coaching staff."
All the Horsemen were missing was a Gonzales. Robertson locked down St. Michael's senior wing Devin Flores, who scored 11 points, but none in the final quarter. St. Michael's (13-14) also struggled with knocking down shots, making just 16 of 52.
The Horsemen got off to a 5-for-15 start, failing to take advantage of four Robertson turnovers in the first 4 minutes of the game. The Cardinals went on an 11-2 run after St. Michael's opened the scoring to take an 11-4 lead.
Garcia said playing five games in six days finally took a toll on his players.
"I know they're 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids, and they have legs that are fresh, but it catches up to you," Garcia said.
As for Gonzales, his focus will be on his ankle. He said he will get treatment and should be ready for the first round of the 3A state tournament Saturday.
"I got a whole week to rest up, "Gonzales said.
If he puts up a similar performance next week like he did against the Horsemen, the Cardinals need to find him that cape.
