ALBUQUERQUE — Just brutal.
That’s pretty much the best way to describe the sudden and heartbreaking end to the season
for the St. Michael’s baseball team.
In a game that featured six lead changes and a chaotic final inning that dragged on almost until 10 p.m., East Mountain escaped with a 10-9 win in Thursday night’s Class 3A quarterfinals.
The loss avenged a 14-3 Horsemen win in the season opener for both teams. What’s more, it sends the upstart Timberwolves (16-12) into Friday’s state semifinals against another Cinderella story, Ruidoso. East Mountain came into the tournament seeded No. 11; Ruidoso is 10th.
Both scored huge upsets Thursday, a day that saw three of the higher-seeded teams in 5A go down, as well as the top seed in 4A and the defending champs in 5A and 3A. Collectively, the lower seeds won nine of Thursday’s 16 games.
Oh, yeah, there were also two inside-the-park grand slams in the 5A tournament courtesy of a steady wind and glaring sunlight that made most fly balls to the outfield a circus side show.
Perhaps none of it was as exciting as the end to the St. Michael’s-East Mountain game, which saw the Timberwolves break an 8-all tie in the top of the seventh. The go-ahead run came home on a wild throw by Horsemen second baseman Rahul Williams, who fielded a clean grounder but opted to try and throw out a runner who was drifting off the bag at third.
The ball got away, making it 9-8. Cole Darnell followed with an RBI single to add an insurance run for East Mountain.
St. Michael’s got the first two runners on base to start the bottom of the seventh, but the lead runner was thrown out at third attempting to steal. The Horsemen scored two batters later on a wild pitch that advanced the tying run into scoring position.
A walk to Williams led to both he and J.T. Rodriguez moving into scoring position with two outs and Joaquin Sena at the plate with a chance to win it. East Mountain had summoned senior Trace Kruger to come in and close it out.
After quickly going ahead 0-and-2 on Sena, Kruger appeared to be in complete command. That’s when St. Michael’s coach Augie Ruiz called timeout to have a quick word with Sena.
“I just told what any coach would do; to relax and make solid contact with the ball,” Ruiz said.
Sena did just that, bouncing a hard come-backer that Kruger jumped for and managed to get a glove on. The momentum of the hit forced the ball to bounce out of his glove and toward the gap between the mound and second base.
“Panic? I didn’t have time to panic,” Kruger said. “I got to the ball as quick as I could and took a quick look at the runner. I knew I had a shot.”
He immediately flipped it to first, beating Sena by a split second to end the game. it touched off a well-earned celebration for the Timberwolves — and heartbreak for the Horsemen.
“They always say baseball is game of inches, and that’s an example of it,” Ruiz said. “That ball’s headed for the outfield and it’s going to be a walk-off win for us. Game over. Instead that kid gets a finger on it and it’s really game over. Just tough. A tough way to end it.”
East Mountain pitchers combined to walk nine Horsemen batters and hit three others. St. Michael’s only had five hits all game.
Horsemen starter Jackson Heath worked six innings on the mound, surrendering 14 hits with seven strikeouts and just one walk. All but one of his eight runs were earned.
“You see it all the time, coaches don’t use their top pitchers that first game,” Ruiz said. “Jackson, he’s our guy and he didn’t throw a bad game. We counted on him to get the job done and he almost did it. They got the hits they needed but he didn’t hand them anything. He wasn’t up there walking guys.”
For the Horsemen, it continues a trend of painful early round upsets. In fact, that was the first thing Ruiz talked about after the game.
“What is it about this always happening to us in the quarterfinals?” he said. “It seems to happen every year.”
St. Michael’s ends its season 17-10, falling short of what looked like a clear path to the state finals Saturday. Earlier Thursday, defending state champ New Mexico Military Institute was stunned, 5-3, by Ruidoso.
Both Ruidoso and East Mountain went a combined 5-2 in the postseason against teams from District 2-3A, including a pair of 2-1 series wins last week against West Las Vegas and Santa Fe Indian School.