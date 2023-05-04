ALBUQUERQUE — Just call them the comeback kids.

While you’re at it, call them state champions — a moniker they can possess for the rest of time after pulling off an unprecedented run in this week’s Class 4A State Tennis Tournament at the Jerry Cline Tennis Facility.

St. Michael’s seniors Kameron Dunmar and James Utton captured the doubles crown, rallying from what seemed like an insurmountable hole to upset the top-seeded Albuquerque Academy duo of Jack Hubbard and Austin Curtis, 7-5, 6-2, in the finals. The Horsemen lost the first four games of the opening set before roaring back to life and winning 13 of the final 16 games.

