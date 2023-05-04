St. Michael’s James Utton, right, celebrates a match point with doubles partner, Kameron Dunmar, on Thursday after beating the Albuquerque Academy pair for the Class 4A doubles title during the state tennis tournament at the Jerry Cline Tennis Complex in Albuquerque.
Santa Fe Prep’s Andrea Voinescu returns a volley against Sandia Prep’s Tatiana Dalton-Spilca on Thursday during in their Class 4A girls singles semifinal at the state tennis tournament at the Jerry Cline Tennis Complex in Albuquerque.
Kate McDonald of Los Alamos reacts Thursday after losing a point to Lily Bosch from Albuquerque Academy in their 4A girls singles semifinal during the state tennis tournament at the Jerry Cline Tennis Complex in Albuquerque.
Santa Fe Prep’s Jonas Anderson-Joyner watches to see if his shot falls inbounds Thursday during a 4A boys singles semifinal at the state tennis tournament at the Jerry Cline Tennis Complex in Albuquerque.
While you’re at it, call them state champions — a moniker they can possess for the rest of time after pulling off an unprecedented run in this week’s Class 4A State Tennis Tournament at the Jerry Cline Tennis Facility.
St. Michael’s seniors Kameron Dunmar and James Utton captured the doubles crown, rallying from what seemed like an insurmountable hole to upset the top-seeded Albuquerque Academy duo of Jack Hubbard and Austin Curtis, 7-5, 6-2, in the finals. The Horsemen lost the first four games of the opening set before roaring back to life and winning 13 of the final 16 games.
It is believed to be the first boys doubles title in school history, and it was part of a banner day for Santa Fe-area players in both classifications.
Santa Fe Prep had its top boys doubles team of Jackson Friedland and Henry Kaufman claim third in 4A. The sophomores staked their claim as a future title contender with a strong run that ended with a dramatic 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over Academy’s No. 2 team in the consolation finals.
Santa Fe High sent its top boys and girls doubles teams to the 5A semifinals, as did Española Valley’s girls in 4A.
In singles, both Andrea Voinescu of Santa Fe Prep and Kate McDonald of Los Alamos reached the semis. Voinescu took third by beating McDonald, who’d just endured a 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 loss in the final four to eventual champion Lily Bosch of Academy, in the consolation match.
On the boys side, Santa Fe Prep’s Jonas Anderson-Joyner reached the semifinals after pulling one of the tournament’s biggest upsets Wednesday. He was knocked out Thursday in a straight-sets loss to Academy’s Connor Dils.
“You know, right in the middle of all this I learned what it’s like to really enjoy tennis, what it’s like to truly have fun playing the game and being out there,” Anderson-Joyner said. “As a senior, I’d put a lot of pressure on myself and it took part of that away from me. I kind of forgot what got me here, and that’s enjoying the game. I’m glad it ended like this.”
Santa Fe High’s Yasmin Verastegui-Palomino and Carmen Valentino rode into the big-school semifinals before bowing out in a closely contested loss to Farmington’s Naomi Beck and Marley Deswood, 6-2, 7-6 (1). The players had to pause briefly in the second set to request a line judge be brought in to monitor close calls.
The Demons’ Carlos Luis Flores and Humza Mahmood fell in straight sets in the semifinals and heartbreaking three-set marathon to a duo from Hobbs in the consolation finals.
When the dust settled, all that was left was Utton and Dunmar. The Horsemen teammates had gained a loyal and boisterous following as the season progressed and, on Thursday with the championship match winding down, every point and every winner was greeted with a resounding cheer from teammates, classmates, parents and coaches gathered to watch.
Breaking serve on match point had the two meet for a celebratory hug, a memorable moment that cemented their place as state champions.
Every match over the last couple of weeks seemed to bring just a small bit of gut checks; subtle reminders that some championships aren’t meant to come easily.
“He’s the yin to my yang,” Dunmar said, adding that the key to heading home with the top prize was as simple as believing in one another and their abilities.
Unlike most tennis players at this level, Utton and Dunmar are relatively late to the part.
Utton played pretty much everything growing up but started to focus on baseball early in his high school days. That all changed at the start of his junior year when he was introduced to tennis by his dad, a sport he admittedly struggled with until things started to click.
“I was awful at tennis but I decided to give it a try and really tried to work on it,” Utton said. “I played a ton every day and then I was able to join the St. Mike’s team.”
Dunmar’s start came a little sooner. A soccer devotee for most of his grade school days, he picked up tennis around age 12 or 13 when, he said, emotions got the best of him on the pitch.
“I didn’t enjoy [soccer] anymore and I wanted it to be a single sport where it’s just me and one other person,” he said. “Where I can control my own emotions.”
The two came together last season and forged a mutually exclusive relationship in doubles; Dunmar excelling in the open court with the ability to extend rallies and keep volleys going, Utton with his powerful serve and ability to defend the back line. A hamstring injury to Dunmar ended their plans to play together at last year’s state tournament.
This year they simply got better with every match, winning a district title together and earning the No. 3 seed at this week’s state championships. The road was supposed to end somewhere around the midmorning hours on Thursday when they came across the No. 2 seed, Tanner Dils and Jacob Anderson, from Albuquerque Academy in the semifinals.
The pair motored through, winning 6-3, 6-4. The start against Hubbard and Curtis was almost as bad as it gets; the Chargers breaking Utton’s serve to begin the match.
It took a minute, but the belief kicked in at just the right moment. Because it did, the Horsemen headed out the gates with a well-earned title in a week that has seen Santa Fe’s top players shine on the biggest stage.