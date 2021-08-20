TAOS — A lot can (and will) be said about the St. Michael’s offense over the next two to three months.
With a veteran quarterback, weapons at every skill position and a growing confidence from the blockers up front, there’s no doubt the guys who put up all the points will get plenty of time to shine as the 2021 prep football season unfolds.
During Friday night’s season opener on the road at Anaya Field, however, it was the defense that ruled the roost.
The Horsemen allowed just 138 total yards and finished the game with one forced fumble and five sacks in a 30-3 win at Taos. Aside from the Tigers’ opening drive that covered 62 yards in just five plays before stalling out a few snaps later, it was a whole lot of nothing doing for the home team.
So was Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez happy with his team’s effort?
Yes. And no.
“That first drive we were a little high strung, maybe a little amped up in trying to do too much,” he said. “Once we settled down, the linebackers started reading their keys and hitting the gaps. That helped.”
The news wasn’t all good as starting linebacker Andy Dang left the game after the very first play with a separated shoulder. Fernandez said the staff would monitor Dang’s status heading into next week’s game against Capital but didn’t rule him out.
“For that first part of the game, we did some good things,” said Taos coach Art Abreu Jr. “But give their defense credit. They made some adjustments and we never got things going again. Good team over there.”
The Tigers (0-1) had just 52 total yards rushing, a figure that includes the five sacks of quarterback Daemon Ely. Running back Matthew Suazo had 63 yards rushing but Ely’s 36 yards lost on sacks neutralized much of them.
Ely’s first pass was a 29-yard completion on the third play of the game. He didn’t complete his second pass until the closing seconds of the third quarter.
One big change on the Horsemen defensive front is the addition of Lucas Coriz at defensive end. He played the position as a freshman but hasn’t seen much of the field on defense after assuming the role as starting quarterback that season.
He and the rest of the defensive front helped stop that initial Taos drive, one that ended with a 39-yard field goal by Pol Cavallier after Horsemen linebacker Jacob Katko sacked Ely on third down in the red zone.
It took a while for the St. Michael’s offense to click, but when it did, it looked every bit as good as the preseason promise. The Horsemen punted on their first drive and tied it on their second. The team forcing an Ely fumble that led to a short drive capped by a 27-yard field goal by Horsemen kicker Milena Keene.
The goaltender on St. Michael’s girls soccer team, she finished with six points. She converted three of four extra points, nailing the last two with strong kicks right down the middle.
Four players found the end zone for the Horsemen, staring with an electrifying 50-yard run by Coriz midway through the second quarter. Facing a third-and-12 from midfield, he escaped pressure, rolled out to his left, cut across the line of scrimmage and headed toward the Taos sideline before meandering toward the center of the field. By the time he got inside the 10, he was all the way across the field along his own sideline, finally crossing the goal line after what felt like a 5-kilometer run to put the Horsemen up 9-3.
He followed that with a 65-yard run in the second half.
“That second one I would have scored if I didn’t start cramping up,” Coriz said. “The first one was more fun, though.”
Coriz passed for 125 yards and rushed for 114. The Horsemen amassed over 400 yards in total offense, getting touchdown runs from Isaac Ruiz and Daymon Lujan and a touchdown catch from Devin Flores.
Flores was clearly Coriz’s favorite target. Flores, who had a 51-yard run of his own in the second half, had 13 passes thrown in his direction, more than three times as many as any other Horsemen receiver.
“We have to clean up some things in the passing game but overall I thought we did a pretty good job,” Coriz said.
NOTES
Lujan had 79 yards on the ground for the Horsemen. Ruiz had 31 yards on four carries, the last of which was a 4-yard run that immediately followed the long run by Flores. ... The Horsemen led 16-3 at halftime and didn’t score again until the 8:16 mark of the fourth quarter. ... Keene’s field goal bounced off the upright and fell nearly straight down, just missing the crossbar. Her only PAT miss came after the first touchdown when her kick just grazed the other upright. Every other PAT was rock solid, each earning cheers from St. Michael’s and Taos fans.
