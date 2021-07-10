Pretty much the last place you’d want to have been the last several months was anywhere inside Lucas Coriz’s car, a 2011 Camry that held some version of clean (and, often times, not so clean) workout clothes scattered from the trunk to the floorboards.
No matter how much fabric softener was used, there was no hiding from the unmistakable scent of dirty socks, sweat-stained shirts and accumulations of dirt and grime picked up from all corners of the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex on the St. Michael’s campus.
Thing is, when you play four distinctly different team sports in a 20-week span during a pandemic that made access to locker rooms problematic, there’s never much time to change outfits when trying to play two sports the same day.
“You know, I guess it does kind of smell,” Coriz said. “I just don’t pay attention to it.”
As the starting quarterback on the Horsemen football team, Coriz was also the starting center on the basketball team, a pitcher on the baseball team and a multi-event specialist in track. Since bursting onto the scene as a subvarsity wunderkind as an eighth grader, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior has become a high-profile multisport star with another year of high school to go.
After leading the football team to a 3-0 record, the hoops squad to the state tournament and being part of a state-championship track team and a playoff baseball roster, Coriz has been selected as The New Mexican’s 2020-21 Male Athlete of the Year.
As much as his physical exploits have made headlines, it’s the behind the scenes stuff that has helped transform a gifted athlete into something more. A solid student who plays the guitar and trumpet and spends time in honors classes, he has learned how to hold himself accountable while propping up those around him.
But, as his parents will tell you, there’s no one harder on Coriz than Coriz himself.
“That’s the thing about Lucas,” says David Coriz, his father. “He never gives himself the credit he probably deserves. He sells himself short a lot and he’s always been that way. I’ll listen to him talk and I’ll wonder why he does that.”
Much of it is a heaping dose of humility. The rest is knowing you don’t get far in a team sport by singling anyone out, particularly oneself.
Dropped passes on a solid throw? Not a peep nor a gesture.
Turnover in the paint or missed call from the refs? Hustle back on D and get ’em next time.
Bad footing on the runway leading to the javelin? Change your approach and watch your step.
Growing up, Coriz was always the tallest kid in class and on the field. He was on the plus-side of 6 feet before high school, making him impossible to miss. Genetics on his mom’s side may have a lot to do with that.
An elementary school teacher, Coriz’s mother, Vanessa, has held her son to a higher standard in the classroom and in life. He’s not perfect — he buries himself in his phone just as much as any other teenager and is proud to say his longest Snapchat streak is in the 900s — but as long as the effort is there, Vanessa said, that’s all that matters.
“Playing all these sports and taking the classes he does, he’s busy all the time,” she said. “He’ll stay up late doing homework, but he’s always been one of those kids where he has to be doing something. During the pandemic he’d play a lot of golf just to get out of the house.”
Coriz converted the family garage into a makeshift weight room during the pandemic. With his size and strength, he sees himself as a college quarterback because, despite his success in other sports, it’s football where he has made his biggest mark.
“It’s been his goal for a long time, to play at the next level,” David Coriz said. “I guess the time is coming where he might have to give more energy and focus to one thing but for now he’s one of those kids who just loves doing different things. He wants to be good at everything.”
A relative of legendary St. Michael’s coach Joey Fernandez, Lucas was labeled as the can’t-miss kid coming up from junior high. By the end of his freshman year, he was the main man under center, and by his sophomore year, wearing the No. 21 jersey worn by the Fernandez family over the years, he used his rifle right arm to transform the Horsemen offense.
He set the school’s single-game touchdown record this season and will enter his senior year as the biggest name on a roster that’s expected to be a serious state title contender. Just getting this far, Coriz said, has been the hard part.
“Getting through the pandemic and playing sports [in 2021] was tough,” he said. “You’d go from one sport to the next and not really have any time to really get used to it. You couldn’t train or get your body ready. I guess it didn’t go on that long but it was probably harder than a normal year, you know?”
The Horsemen lost two football games due to contact tracing. Coriz suffered a pulled hamstring along the way, and as soon as the final game was played, he was on the basketball court trying to get up to speed. He missed three games — about a quarter of the season — but played a big role as the go-to guy down low in getting the Horsemen to the playoffs.
The start of spring sports came before the end of hoops, meaning there were days where Coriz would start in sneakers, run to his car and switch to spikes and sweatpants, then head back to his car to change for baseball. He got creative with it, using his time throwing the javelin to double as his warmup for long tosses on the diamond.
Now if he could just do something about his Camry, a place that has become his personal dressing room, storage unit, dining hall and, as his parents point out, place to make a mess.
“I might as well clean it now that I don’t need to keep throwing dirty clothes in there,” he said. “One of these days.”
