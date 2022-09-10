St. Michael's Taven Lozada, number 81, catches the first touchdown of the game while being covered by Los Alamos' Haiden Jorgenson, number 10, and Chris Meierdierks, Number 6, during the first quarter of the St. Michael's High School vs Los Alamos High School football game at St. Mike's on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
There’s a long way to go in the high school football season, and there are an infinite number of scenarios that can play out between now and the playoffs, but through the first month you’d have a hard time wiping the smile off Joey Fernandez’s face.
The head coach at St. Michael’s is feeling pretty good about the way the Horsemen are playing. Aside from sweeping the annual city rivalry matchups with Santa Fe High and Capital, his club is undefeated through four games.
That includes Saturday’s complete domination of Los Alamos, a 45-0 rout that had Fernandez feeling good about a lot of things.
“We can do a lot of things better but we can come out of this happy with the way the kids played on both sides, especially the line,” he said.
The line paved the way for a 107-yard day for running back Marcus Leyba. It created the protection quarterback Zach Martinez needed to complete 12 of his 17 passes for 154 yards and four touchdowns. He was sacked just once and had enough time to pick and choose who he’d deliver the ball to.
It certainly helped the Horsemen defense was again rock-solid. The unit pitched its second straight shutout and gave the St. Michael’s offense savory field position the entire first quarter. The Horsemen’s average start to a drive in the period was the Los Alamos 32; all three of those drives ended in a touchdown pass.
Two of them went to tight end Taven Lozada, a player who’s quickly gaining a lot of attention for his ability to make tough plays — and run over people who get in his way. He made a leaping catch in the back of the end zone five minutes into Saturday’s game to break a scoreless tie on a 5-yard toss from Martinez. He later added a bruising 13-yard screen play that had him bulldoze his way across the plane for a 19-0 lead.
In between was the first of two touchdown passes to Creed Chavez. The first came from 22 yards out, the other a picture-perfect 39-yard throw down the Horsemen sideline in which Chavez beat his defender by two full strides.
For good measure, Chavez capped his day with a 25-yard touchdown run in the second half when he burst his way out of the left side and outran everyone to pay dirt.
“I’d rather do that on an interception, to be honest,” Chavez said. “This team’s all about making plays no matter where they are, though.”
Leyba had two touchdowns himself as he, Lozada and Chavez accounted for all the scoring. That scoring, Fernandez said, is due to the line.
“I’ve been saying this to these guys lately, but our offensive line is further along now than it was when we got to the [state] championship game last year,” he said. “We’re not necessarily bigger or any more experienced, but those guys understand assignments and are doing everything we ask of them.”
The Horsemen defense was as good as it has been in a while. The unit allowed just 68 total yards and held the Hilltoppers (1-3) to 26 yards rushing. Most of the nine completed passes for Los Alamos were short screens that didn’t account for much after the catch.
The Hilltoppers didn’t cross midfield until their final drive of the day and the Horsemen sitting on a 45-point lead. The got as far as the St. Michael’s 38 before turning it over on downs with four minutes left.
The Horsemen head into their bye week looking forward to the rest.
“We’re not banged up, but there are a lot of guys on that sideline with little bumps and bruises that will get better with a week off,” Fernandez said.
St. Michael’s heads to Aztec the night of Sept. 24, one of two Saturday night games on the schedule in the final six weeks. Both are a direct result of an officials shortage that forces many schools to schedule games when officiating crews are available.
GAME NOTES
Saturday's game marked the varsity debut of quarterback Kamal Stith, a 5-foot-5, 106-pound freshman whose first snap out of the shotgun formation nearly sailed past him over his left shoulder. He managed to grab it but, by then, the play was busted. He spun to hand the ball off but was immediately dropped for a short loss. One assistant coach joked afterward that the staff could see his hands shaking from the sidelines. To Stith's credit, he delivered a solid throw across the middle to Lozada on his first pass attempt, but the referee ruled it incomplete. ... Chavez, also the team's kicker, admitted that's one place the team needs some improvement. He converted just three PATs; two were blocked and the others were failed two-point conversions. One of Chavez's kicks went straight into the air and landed about six feet away. Had he made all seven PATs he would have had 25 total points on the day.