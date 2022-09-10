There’s a long way to go in the high school football season, and there are an infinite number of scenarios that can play out between now and the playoffs, but through the first month you’d have a hard time wiping the smile off Joey Fernandez’s face.

The head coach at St. Michael’s is feeling pretty good about the way the Horsemen are playing. Aside from sweeping the annual city rivalry matchups with Santa Fe High and Capital, his club is undefeated through four games.

That includes Saturday’s complete domination of Los Alamos, a 45-0 rout that had Fernandez feeling good about a lot of things.

