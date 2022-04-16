Every so often an athlete comes around who draws comparisons to the greats of the past.
Time to introduce you to CeeJay Saiz, a power-hitting catcher for the St. Michael’s baseball team who is, by all accounts, one of the best players the city has seen in years.
“I mean, I’d say he’s a tough out but that doesn’t sound right because the guy hits everything you throw at him,” said Leroy Gonzalez, coach of district rival Robertson. “He plays the game the right way. He’s a great kid, respectful and plays hard. Really hard. He’s a St. Mike’s guy but, yeah, I love the way he plays.”
Baseball’s a numbers game and Saiz is a numbers machine. His stats through Saturday’s doubleheader sweep at West Las Vegas look like typos, or something you’d produce on MLB The Show.
He’s batting .645 with a .732 on-base percentage and an unreal 1.845 OPS through 21 games. In
82 plate appearances he has more home runs (five) than strikeouts (four). His name appears at or near the top of virtually every statistical category for New Mexico high school baseball.
The one thing that doesn’t come close to equaling those gaudy numbers is Saiz’s ego. Raised to play the game a certain way, he remains humble and speaks with a respectful, measured and thoughtful delivery.
“I try not look at the stats because baseball’s a mental game, and the more you control the way you think, the better you’ll be,” said Saiz, a senior. “There’s something about baseball that I’ve always loved. I did the multisport thing when I was younger but, I don’t know, baseball appealed to me and I just kind of fell in love with it. The sport has a way of keeping you humble and I like that.”
Saiz spends his offseason playing club ball for the Mac Elite program in Rio Rancho. His time there helped him land a full-ride junior college scholarship offer at Amarillo College, a brand new program that has become a home for several of New Mexico’s top prep players.
With full-ride offers extremely rare in college ball, Amarillo’s free ride gives Saiz the opportunity to develop his game without the financial burden to himself or his family. He also has a chance to blossom into a Division I recruit in the same way he came out of nowhere to become a bomb-dropping catching prospect.
At 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds, he has physically matured into a grown man’s body. The Horsemen football team recruited him to no avail; he’s a baseball guy 24/7, 365 days a year.
Saiz’s endless hours spent working out and honing his craft have made him stronger than most of his peers. It has also made him keenly aware of baseball’s nuances.
He has learned to read the spin on a baseball as soon as it leaves a pitcher’s hand. He’s also developed the core strength to mash the ball to any part of the park. A home run he hit against Robertson last week cleared the centerfield fence by at least 20 feet, while several other shots have been barreled up in ways that make it obvious he’s ready for the next level.
“His ceiling is as high as he wants it to be,” said St. Michael’s coach Augie Ruiz. “You see him destroy pitches thrown down the middle, but it’s what he does with all the other stuff that makes you stand back and go, ‘wow.’ He adjusts to off-speed and ball on the corners better than anybody.”
Saiz, who’s first name is actually Steiven — CeeJay is his middle name — studied the game by watching games on TV with his dad, Horsemen assistant coach Steve Saiz. As a catcher, CeeJay was challenged to think strategically by turning down the volume, charting the pitches and predicting what was coming next.
It has helped him dealing with his own pitching staff, knowing what pitch sequence will work in certain situations.
“The guy is actually a really smart player,” said Robertson pitcher Adrian Rivera. “You see what he does behind the plate, but when he’s hitting, he’s like impossible to get out. You can throw him anything and he’s going to get a good swing on it.”
The only thing that seems to take Saiz’s mind off baseball is fishing. He found it to be one of the only coronavirus-safe things to do during the height of the pandemic.
“We really didn’t have school in that traditional sense, so there was a lot of down time,” Saiz said. “I’d wind up going with a couple of guys to do some fly fishing in Pecos. It’s probably the one thing that I like doing when I’m not playing baseball.”
With the state tournament just weeks away and the Aug. 10 report date for Amarillo College right around the corner, his time on the Pecos River might be the only thing that saves baseballs from being lost over fences over the next few months.
For now, pitchers beware.
