Hilltoppers quarterback Kyle Evenhus breaks a tackle by the Horsemen's Soren Annon to score off a 22-yard run to make the score 14-7 Friday in Los Alamos. St. Michael's lost the nonconference game 28-7.
LOS ALAMOS — The much-anticipated meeting of Northern New Mexico’s last remaining unbeaten teams ended with the winner realistically eyeballing a perfect regular season and the other questioning its own focus.
Led by human bulldozer Niko Garcia, Los Alamos (4-0) scored early and often in a 28-7 win over visiting St. Michael’s (3-1) on Friday night at Sullivan Field. Garcia scored three times, highlighted by a pair of bruising 3-yard trips to the end zone that put a huge smile on his face.
“Oh yeah, I love runs like that,” he said. “It’s the best feeling, the best.”
He used every bit of his 6-foot, 200-pound frame to run over a St. Michael’s defender as he crossed the goal line on two of runs.
He fought off a hit from Horsemen lineman Noah Peterson on his first touchdown, then caught St. Michael’s free safety Sabiani Rios-Guevara on his heels as Garcia lowered his shoulder pads as he plowed his way into pay dirt.
It was, on paper, the biggest win of the nondistrict schedule for the Hilltoppers, a team that looks to have a solid shot at running the table in the final six weeks of the regular season.
“The thinking with this team is we belong, that we can hang with any team in the state,” Garcia said. “We’ve got talent at every position. We know what we can do.”
On the other hand is St. Michael’s, the near-unanimous pick for the No. 1 ranking in Class 3A and, in truth, will likely be one of the final teams standing come playoff time.
After this one, however, Horsemen coach Joey Fernandez said there is a lot of room for growth in his team’s locker room.
He questioned the team’s focus, and he and his assistant coaches continue to search for a leader or two to hold the rest of the team accountable.
“Thing is, I don’t think people realize how young we actually are,” Fernandez said. “We had a freshman and a sophomore out there on the line on offense and not that many seniors in the starting lineup.”
In fact, only four seniors started on offense in Friday’s game. Six got the call on defense.
One of those out of action was senior co-captain Matthias Duran, a vocal and emotional player who is out indefinitely with a knee injury. He is, by all accounts, to the Horsemen what Garcia is to the Los Alamos offense.
“We have enough kids who can run the ball that it shouldn’t have that much of an impact on the offense, but he’s our leader and that’s the part that hurts,” Fernandez said. “You take a kid like that out of your huddle and you’re going to notice a difference.”
Los Alamos took the opening drive and marched 67 yards in eight plays to take a 7-0 lead. The Horsemen appeared to return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown when Soren Annon broke free after fielding the kick just past midfield, but he’d signaled for a fair catch before securing the ball.
St. Michael’s did eventually score, going 51 yards in six plays. Quarterback Reed Bass hit Isaiah Dominguez with a 16-yard pass to tie the game late in the first quarter.
It was the first time and opposing team’s offense scored on the Los Alamos defense. The Hilltoppers shut out their first two opponents, and all 20 points they surrendered last week to Capital were scored by the Jaguars’ defense.
“They’re definitely a big, physical team that we knew we had to keep down early on,” Fernandez said. “You fall behind a team like that and you’re in trouble. Besides, we’re not really a team built to come from behind. That’s not the way our offense works.”
The Horsemen never did get much going on offense. They had multiple drives stalled by penalties and sacks.
Bass was picked off once while the Horsemen special teams unit had an eventful night.
The unit did block a Hilltoppers field goal, but it had a disastrous muffed punt that handed Los Alamos the ball at the St. Michael’s 3-yard line and then had another punt attempt end in a 13-yard loss inside their own 20 when a bad snap ended with the kicker getting dropped.
The muff came early in the second quarter not long after Hilltoppers quarterback Kyle Evenhus put his team up 14-7 with a 22-yard touchdown run. Horsemen return man Lucas Gurule chased down a bouncing punt inside his own 10 but never secured the ball. The scramble set up Garcia’s second short touchdown run.
“There are some plays I can live with and the kid [Gurule] was just trying to make a play, which I’m OK with,” Fernandez said. “I can’t fault him for that.”
Garcia scored his third and final touchdown on a 62-yard sprint down the St. Michael’s sideline.
“I haven’t broken free like that in a long, long time,” he said. “Those are the plays you think about.”
Neither team scored in the second half as each exchanged a flurry of punts and turnovers without finding the end zone. The Hilltoppers did have a missed field goal, but neither team threatened to score in the final 24 minutes.
Los Alamos travels down the Hill to face Pojoaque Valley next week and will spend the final five weeks of the regular season playing teams from the Albuquerque area.
St. Michael’s hosts Aztec in two weeks before opening District 2-3A play on Sept. 30 against West Las Vegas.