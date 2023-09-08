LOS ALAMOS — The much-anticipated meeting of Northern New Mexico’s last remaining unbeaten teams ended with the winner realistically eyeballing a perfect regular season and the other questioning its own focus.

Led by human bulldozer Niko Garcia, Los Alamos (4-0) scored early and often in a 28-7 win over visiting St. Michael’s (3-1) on Friday night at Sullivan Field. Garcia scored three times, highlighted by a pair of bruising 3-yard trips to the end zone that put a huge smile on his face.

“Oh yeah, I love runs like that,” he said. “It’s the best feeling, the best.”

