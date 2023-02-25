St. Michaels High School logo

Boys basketball

St. Michael's 83, Las Vegas Robertson 68

What happened: The Horsemen showed they're capable of keeping up in a track meet and then turning around to play some defense. They led the District 2-3A Tournament championship game 47-40 in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium at the half, as both teams pushed the pace. That style changed drastically in the second half, and the Cardinals got within 54-49 when the Horsemen reeled off five straight points, capped by a three-point play from Sabiani Rios. Robertson never got closer than eight points after that.