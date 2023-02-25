What happened: The Horsemen showed they're capable of keeping up in a track meet and then turning around to play some defense. They led the District 2-3A Tournament championship game 47-40 in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium at the half, as both teams pushed the pace. That style changed drastically in the second half, and the Cardinals got within 54-49 when the Horsemen reeled off five straight points, capped by a three-point play from Sabiani Rios. Robertson never got closer than eight points after that.
"I didn't mind the pace," St. Michael's head coach Gerard Garcia said. "I felt that the pace of the game was going to let us wear teams down by the end of the game."
Top players: Adam Montoya had 35 points to lead the Horsemen, while Rios and Marco C'de Baca each added 12. The Cardinals were paced by Bodie Schlinger's 15 points, and Esteban Medina scored 14.
What's next: St. Michael's (23-4) and Robertson (23-5) should be top three seeds in the Class 3A State Tournament bracket that will be announced Sunday. The Horsemen should get the top seed.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 60, Abq. Menaul 36
What happened: The Phoenix continue to check boxes off their "to-do" list; after winning their first District 2-2A regular-season title, they added their first district tournament title to their name. ATC also changed up its lineup and its defense, designed to slow down the Panthers. It led to a 23-15 halftime lead, then the Phoenix outscored the Panthers 20-4 in the third quarter to build a 43-19 lead that eventually grew to 47-19 early in the fourth.
"It was just about getting back to basics," ATC head coach Bobby Romero said. "We played good help-side defense and we were disciplined on both ends of the court."
What's next: The Phoenix (23-6) are eyeing a top-two seed for the Class 2A Tournament.
Girls basketball
Los Alamos 56, Moriarty 52
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers won for the 19th time in their last 22 games, although it took outstanding defense in the third quarter and overtime to hold off the Lady Pintos in the District 2-4A Tournament championship in Griffith Gymnasium. Los Alamos trailed 31-20 at the half but used an 18-3 scoring run in in the third quarter to take a 38-34 lead. Moriarty rallied in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 47-all and force the extra period, but the Lady Hilltoppers allowed just five points the rest of the way.
"We hit some big free throws and made some big stops to seal the win," Los Alamos head coach Ray Romero said.
Top players: GG Romero had 11 points to lead the Lady Hilltoppers, while Carley Holland and Abigail Martinez each added 10 and Tara McDonald had nine. Aneesa Chavez led Moriarty with 20 points.
What's next: Los Alamos (19-7) should get a top-eight seed and a home game for the first round of the Class 4A State Tournament.