The reigning small-school state champs held their home opener Tuesday at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. Although St. Michael's lost 4-1 to Socorro, Horsemen head coach Mike Felderwert was happy with the improvement he saw after a pair of 7-0 losses suffered last week.
"It was a vast improvement, actually," he said. "Those first two games we looked like a junior varsity team out there. Today we looked more like a varsity squad, and for a young team like ours, that's great."
The Horsemen (0-3) got their only goal late in the game on a penalty kick from Oliver Rosales. The junior forward set up the scenario himself when he was taken down on a play with time winding down. He converted, giving St. Michael's its first goal of the season.
The Horsemen open their District 2-1A/3A schedule Thursday at Santa Fe Prep.
Lady Horsemen tie 0-0 with Los Alamos
St. Michael's coach Alfonso Camarena isn't big on conspiracy theories, but after watching his Lady Horsemen head home with a 0-0 tie on Tuesday afternoon at Los Alamos, he feels he might be onto something.
"We had 26 shots and hit six posts but just couldn't score," he said. "I think maybe some of their scientists put a radioactive shield over the goal or something."
Camarena said the Horsemen controlled about 90 percent of the pace, even withstanding a possible season-ending broken nose to starter Grace Sandoval. The sophomore midfielder collided with another player and didn't return.
It didn't help that Tuesday's game was played in the wind and high-30s in Los Alamos.
At 2-0-1 overall, St. Michael's returns to action Thursday against Monte del Sol in the district opener for both teams.
ATC girls win cross-country meet
Just a few days shy of the district meets that will send the top two teams to next week’s state championships, Tuesday’s Academy for Technology and the Classics Invitational proved a couple valuable points: First, the ATC girls are as dominant as ever and second, the ATC boys are making some noise.
The top seven finishers in the girls race were all from ATC, led by junior Josette Gurule. She crossed the line in 20 minutes, 24 seconds; 18 seconds faster than teammate Maggie Rittmeyer. All told, 12 of the top 17 runners were from ATC.
The boys’ race was won by Santa Fe High’s Isaiah Velasquez in a time of 17:14. Demons teammate Tanner Black was second, followed by East Mountain’s Henry Dewey and Jesus Perez of Santa Fe High.
The Demons won the boys’ team title with 15 points, followed by ATC and Legacy.
