What happened: If you showed up on time for Thursday's District 2-3A match with the Lady Tigers, then you missed the best part of the Lady Horsemen sweep. Before they hammered Raton by a 25-11, 25-7, 25-9 score, head coach Valerie Sandoval was honored for winning her 100th match Tuesday at Santa Fe Prep. The pre-match celebration included a couple of plaques honoring Sandoval's accomplishment, balloons that spelled out "100" and thank-you cards from the players. "It was nice and heartfelt," Sandoval said. "The girls came out and played really strong, and each game, they played better."
What's next: St. Michael's (15-0, 2-0 in 2-3A) plays at Santa Fe Indian School on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
St. Michael's 10, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: It was a day for the younger Lady Horsemen, who received plenty of playing time in a District 2-1A/3A match at SFIS. The starters did plenty to give their teammates the opportunity to play, and even goalkeeper Jacquelyn Gorman got to play in the field, scoring a goal in the process. "I was happy to see all my younger players play," St. Michael's head coach Alfonso Camarena said. "None of them scored a goal, but they played very well in the field."
Top players: Cameron Sandoval had a hat trick and and recorded a pair of assists. Logan Hunt had a pair of goals and dished out an assist. Tara Schneider had a goal and an assist.
What's next: St. Michael's (8-3, 2-0) plays at Socorro on Friday afternoon. SFIS (0-8) entertains Santa Fe Prep on Oct. 6.