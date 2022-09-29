Volleyball

St. Michael's 3, Raton 0

What happened: If you showed up on time for Thursday's District 2-3A match with the Lady Tigers, then you missed the best part of the Lady Horsemen sweep. Before they hammered Raton by a 25-11, 25-7, 25-9 score, head coach Valerie Sandoval was honored for winning her 100th match Tuesday at Santa Fe Prep. The pre-match celebration included a couple of plaques honoring Sandoval's accomplishment, balloons that spelled out "100" and thank-you cards from the players. "It was nice and heartfelt," Sandoval said. "The girls came out and played really strong, and each game, they played better."

