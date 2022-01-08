Boys basketball
St. Michael's 78, Bosque School 64
What happened: The reclamation project is well underway. The Horsemen got a huge game from Devin Flores and some lockdown defense from Adam Montoya in knocking off the top-ranked team from Class 3A in the final game Saturday night of the Horsemen Shootout at Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium. St. Michael's never trailed, using a dominant fourth quarter to pull away. Coach David Rodriguez credited the three C's.
"Conditioning, cohesiveness and chemistry," he said. "Any coach in 3A that looked at our record knows it's not indicative of what we really are. Now the kids are starting to believe in what they really can be."
Top players: Flores poured in 32 points with 13 rebounds while Montoya had 12 points while holding Bosque's top threat, Anthony Sanchez, to 11 points. Horsemen center Diego Armendariz had 16 points and forward Isaiah Duty had 12.
What's next: St. Michael's (2-10) hosts Sandia Prep on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Hatch Valley 41, St. Michael's 39
What happened: A five-point second quarter put the Lady Horsemen in a 21-16 hole at the half, but they tied the score at 39-all on Lauryn Pecos' 3-pointer with less than a minute left. Hatch responded with a Gizel Gomez layup with 40 seconds left. St. Michael's had a couple of chances to win, but missed a pair of 3s.
"We started the game with a seven-point lead," Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz said. "We need to be able to keep that lead and not put ourselves in situations where we're playing catch-up."
Top players: Lily Rodriguez led St. Michael's with 10 points, while Pecos added nine.
What's next: St. Michael's (5-10) travels to Santa Fe High on Tuesday.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 38, Santa Fe Prep 28
What happened: The Blue Griffins went 1-2 at Santa Fe Waldorf's Wolf Tournament, but stayed within striking distance of the Phoenix in a morning matchup at Christian Life Academy. ATC led 16-15 at the half, then outscored Prep 15-9 in the third quarter to build a 31-24 lead that stood up.
Prep followed that with a 65-15 loss to tournament champion Roy/Mosquero, but head coach Anika Amon said she was pleased with how her team played overall.
"That's the best we played against ATC in a couple of years," Amon said.
Top players: Katherine Bair had 10 points against the Phoenix and earned all-tournament honors.
What's next: Prep (2-4) plays at home against Albuquerque Bosque School on Tuesday.
Taos 58, Capital 33
What happened: The Jaguars dropped their seventh straight game, spotting the visiting Tigers an early 17-9 lead, then getting outscored 19-3 in the third quarter. It was the second-to-last nondistrict game of the season for Capital.
Top players: Kayla Martinez led the Jaguars with eight points. Taos was led by Kona Ely with 16 points and Dahnyell Martinez with 15.
What's next: Capital (3-12) is at home Tuesday against Española Valley. Taos (8-6) is at home against Pecos on Tuesday.
