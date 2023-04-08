LAS VEGAS, N.M. — It feels like an annual rite of passage in the area every spring, like finding that last Easter egg or taking the dog for a walk in wind that would make Chicagoans homesick: Saturday’s doubleheader split between District 2-3A baseball rivals Robertson and St. Michael’s sets up what could be another season-ending sprint to the finish between two teams who’ve been there, done that.
“Yeah, I mean going home with two wins would have been nice but we got the split, and we have to be happy about it,” said Horsemen senior infielder Rahul Williams.
Williams collected a pair of hits and picked up the save after one inning in relief in Saturday’s opener, lifting St. Michael’s to a 5-4, come-from-behind win that threatened to put a stranglehold on the district race.
Robertson had other plans, winning the nightcap 8-2 to keep the 2-3A race in play not only for themselves but West Las Vegas and Santa Fe Indian School. The four teams sit within 2 games of one another as the district schedule reaches its halfway point early next week.
For the Cardinals (8-4, 2-2), winning Saturday’s second game was essentially a do-or-die moment for their district title hopes. St. Michael’s had just beaten Robertson ace Quik Cordova in the opener, leaving sophomore starter Brian Lucero (2-0) with the task of keeping his team from essentially conceding the race to the Horsemen.
He did just that, working six strong innings for the win. Cordova helped out with his second home run of the season, a line drive shot that sailed over the wall in left-center to open what was then a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning.
He held St. Michael’s (8-7, 5-1) to four hits over six innings. St. Mike’s finished with six hits — two each to Rayes Baros, Elijah Archuleta and Joaquin Sena. The problem with that is Baros batted third, Archuleta sixth and Sena ninth. When the Horsemen needed a big it, Lucero kept getting the outs he needed.
With his team still very much alive in 2-3A, Robertson coach Leroy Gonzalez said his club will need a little help to have history repeat itself once again. The Cardinals and Horsemen have finished 1-2 in the district race the previous two years and in three of the last four (excluding 2020’s abridged COVID-19 season).
“Seems like it comes down to us every year,” Gonzalez said. “There’s a lot of time left and you look at teams like West [Las Vegas] and [Santa Fe Indian School], those guys aren’t going away. All four of us can win this thing, and then one of us could easily drop one to a team like Raton. Not sure how it will go, but it should be fun.”
Played in near perfect spring conditions — warm with mostly sunny skies and (for once) little wind — Saturday’s doubleheader started with a late-game rally by St. Michael’s. Down 4-2 through four innings, the Horsemen tied it on an RBI triple by Williams and a run-scoring single up the middle by J.T. Rodriguez.
Rodriguez attempted to score the go-ahead run on an infield error just moments later but was thrown out at the plate. The Horsemen stranded a pair, but did just enough to keep Archuleta pecking away on the mound.
The starter in Game 1, Archuleta tossed 112 pitches in six innings — eight short of the state-mandated pitch count maximum for a single game. He got credit for the win when Baros led off the top of the seventh with a double and reached third on a one-out wild pitch. He came home with the eventual winning run on a sacrifice fly by Derick Saiz.
It offset a horrendous defensive effort by St. Mike’s. The Horsemen committed eight errors that led to three unearned runs.
“It felt like we left like 16 guys on base,” Gonzalez said.
Crazy thing? Williams said it was far from the team’s worst defensive outing of the year.
“As far as errors, today was really bad but the overall worst one was probably against Raton,” he said. “We were super flat; the wind was crazy. It brought us down. The errors today, though, we have to clean that up. We’re better than that.”
Horsemen starter Jackson Heath took the loss in the second game, giving up 10 hits and three walks through 5⅓ innings. St. Michael’s coach Augie Ruiz liked what Heath gave him but said — and this applies to all his pitchers, he added — it requires better execution in certain situations.
“We had a five or six counts where [Heath’s] up 0-2 or 1-2 and put one in the wrong spot,” Ruiz said. “I mean, it happens. Jackson will get there. It’s just something we tell all our guys, if you’re up that much in the count you need to hit your spots and not give someone the chance to get a good swing on it.”
Sitting on a 1½-game lead with the back half of the district slate left, St. Michael’s is in great shape for a third straight 2-3A championship. While the overall record isn’t exactly stellar, the Horsemen are battle-tested thanks to a challenging nondistrict slate that included four games against 5A schools.
“It’s kind of like what we went through with football and basketball,” Baros said. “You play those really good teams early on because it gets you ready for game like this. I mean, leaving here with a sweep would have been the best thing for us but I like where we are. I like the way we’re playing.”