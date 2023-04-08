St. Michaels High School logo

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — It feels like an annual rite of passage in the area every spring, like finding that last Easter egg or taking the dog for a walk in wind that would make Chicagoans homesick: Saturday’s doubleheader split between District 2-3A baseball rivals Robertson and St. Michael’s sets up what could be another season-ending sprint to the finish between two teams who’ve been there, done that.

“Yeah, I mean going home with two wins would have been nice but we got the split, and we have to be happy about it,” said Horsemen senior infielder Rahul Williams.

Williams collected a pair of hits and picked up the save after one inning in relief in Saturday’s opener, lifting St. Michael’s to a 5-4, come-from-behind win that threatened to put a stranglehold on the district race.

