It wasn’t really planned this way, but Kevin Garcia has one heck of a birthday gift headed his way — all courtesy of himself.
On Friday, the St. Michael’s athletic director announced he plans to resign the position at his alma mater in order resume a teaching career that spanned nearly two decades. It comes just days before his 50th birthday. He said he will serve in his current administrative role through the end of the school year, then return to the classroom as a social studies teacher at St. Michael’s this fall.
“The big reason why, and, yes, I understand the optics of all this, is it’s a personal decision for what’s best for me and my family,” Garcia said. “I don’t want people reading into this thinking it’s anything other than that. The reality is my work life and personal life were out of whack, and I needed to get that back in order.”
A 1990 St. Michael’s graduate, Garcia spent 19 years a teacher before taking an administrative role as an assistant principal at Santa Fe Public Schools’ El Dorado Community School in 2015.
“The goal was always to be involved in athletics,” said Garcia, a multisport letter-winner during his time as a student-athlete and an assistant coach when he was teaching. “I enjoyed the administrative experience at El Dorado, but getting into athletics was what I wanted.”
He got it in 2017 when he took over as athletic director at Pojoaque Valley High School after the retirement of Matt Martinez. Garcia was there just one year before returning to St. Michael’s in 2018 as associate athletic director to longtime AD Tom Manning.
In 2020 the pair flip-flopped roles after Manning, one of the most recognizable names and faces in Santa Fe athletics over the last 40 years, decided to scale back his workload.
That also happened to coincide with the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that makes Garcia laugh.
“Yeah, that was an interesting time,” he said. “There was always something going on during the pandemic, even when there wasn’t anything going on. All the scheduling options and the different plans that seemed to always change. It was never not really busy, if you know what I mean.”
Garcia had to work closely with St. Michael’s trainer Steph Oellien to develop the extensive safety protocols for the school’s athletes. That included the long-forgotten pod workout system implemented by the New Mexico Activities Association, as well as health procedures to keep teams on the field.
The father of two kids entering high school, Garcia said the long hours and endless demands of being an athletic director made the decision to get back into the classroom that much easier.
“I taught every kind of social studies class you can imagine, from government [or] economics to current events to New Mexico history,” Garcia said. “If it was social studies, I was teaching it. I miss that.”
His time as an athletics administrator saw plenty of the usual highs and lows, from state championship teams and dominant individual performances to the weird and confusing run by the Horsemen boys basketball team to the state championship game this season, which came after head coach David Rodriguez was — without Garcia’s involvement — placed on leave in January and still hasn’t returned.
Calls to St. Michael’s President Tom Coughlan seeking comment on Garcia’s decision to step down were not returned, but it’s assumed a search for a new AD will begin immediately.
“To whomever comes on board, I’m certainly willing to help out in any way I can,” Garcia said. “I wish I could take credit for all the good we did since I took over, but any athletic director will tell you it’s all the coaches. We had really good coaches during my time.”
As for that early birthday gift, Garcia said he’ll gladly take the end to long nights in the gym and the playing fields. The real gift comes in getting back to his roots and focusing on being the sports dad he’s meant to be.
Kevin is a good man and did a great job as AD at SM. He will definitely be missed.
Kevin and Tom Manning were a great team. Sam Govea supported and believed in them. Losing these guys is going to hurt.
Meh
