It will be a different way for prep basketball fans to purchase tickets this year — strictly online.
And the administration at St. Michael's wants its fans to be aware of it in advance of its Class 3A opening-round game against Tohatchi. St. Michael's athletic director Kevin Garcia said spectators can only purchase tickets for the game through the New Mexico Activities Association on its GoFan account, which go on sale at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Individuals can go to gofan.co/app/school/NMAA to purchase tickets. All ticket purchases for the opening round of the state boys and girls basketball tournament will be online only.
Garcia said he expects close to a sellout for the contest, considering how well Tohatchi fans travel.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.