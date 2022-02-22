The season-long saga of trying to connect confidence and shooting continues for the St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen.
In a season full of a few hits — but plenty of misses — St. Michael’s will get one more chance to find the magic formula that can turn the Lady Horsemen offense into a functional unit.
A pair of old reliables — juniors Lauryn Pecos and Carmen Pacheco — combined for 27 points and provided enough scoring for St. Michael’s to pull out a 42-26 win over Raton in the opening round of the District 2-3A Tournament Tuesday night in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium.
With the win, the fourth-seeded Lady Horsemen (9-17) will travel to No. 3 West Las Vegas for a quarterfinal date at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. However, they know that extending their tournament stay to the semifinals depends on one thing — putting enough shots into the basket.
“During the games, we just get in our heads when we miss a lot,” Pacheco said. “Our coaches are on the bench, and they tell us, ‘You got this next one,’ and our teammates are on us, too. It’s just us wanting to be better.”
St. Michael’s didn’t lack for chances against Raton, but it was just 12 for 52 from the field, including an 8-for-32 performance in the second half. Many of the attempts were from close range, but the Lady Horsemen simply have not been able to knock the lid off the rim at times.
However, ability for St. Michael’s to get second chances on the offensive end and a defense that allowed the Lady Tigers (11-16) to shoot just 9-for-45 as well as turn the ball over 30 times muted another poor shooting night.
Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz said the players work hard in practice on their shooting, but consistency has been lacking.
“What killed [us] are the under-the-basket shots,” Ruiz said. “We had quite a few of them that we missed that would have been a 20-point difference if we make those shots.”
When St. Michael’s makes those shots, it can put up points, and it showed in the district-season opener against Raton, a convincing 57-16 that proved to be the high-water mark offensively.
But the Lady Horsemen followed that with a pair of sub-40 point efforts in losses to Santa Fe Indian School and Las Vegas Robertson. After scoring 54 points against the Lady Dons and 48 in the rematch with the Lady Tigers on Feb. 4, the Lady Horsemen did not score more than 39 points over the final three games of the regular season.
Ruiz said she is simply trying to use the power of positive thinking when it comes to her team’s offensive struggles.
“It’s not something I want to keep harping on,” Ruiz said. “We talk about it, but they beat themselves up enough missing those shots. And for me to keep pounding it in, they know. We talk about it as a team, but they know what they need to do better.”
Good thing the Lady Horsemen have the inside-outside duo of Pacheco (Ms. Inside) and Pecos (Ms. Outside). Their contribution in the second half provide crucial for the Lady Horsemen, as they combined for six straight points to help stave off a stubborn Raton team.
The Lady Tigers used an 8-2 run to cut a 25-14 third-quarter deficit to 27-22 on Riley Hopper’s 8-foot runner she banked off the glass with 7:52 left in the game.
After the teams exchanged turnovers and Raton missed a pair of shots that could have cut the margin to three, Pecos drained an open 3-pointer with 6:19 left that seemed to take the air out of the Lady Tigers’ upset balloon they floated.
Pecos was fouled on the next possession, and hit the first of two free throws, but Pacheco grabbed the loose ball under the basket and put it back in for a three-point swing that made it 33-22 with 5:57 to go.
Raton never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.
“Those are good momentum shifts that we both like to hit a lot,” Pecos said. “Carmen will get an and-one, or I’ll hit a 3 and that will get us going. Other girls start getting into the play and hit some layups.”
Or free throws, in this case.
St. Michael’s connected on seven of 10 free throws during one stretch in the fourth quarter, with Gloria Serrano hitting a pair of free throws at the 3:17 mark for a 37-26 lead. Jacquelyn Gorman knocked down a pair with 2:29 to go for a 13-point lead. In all, St. Michael’s made 16 of 28 shots from the stripe.
If the offense can come around, Ruiz said it will augment a tough Lady Horsemen defense and trigger a nice run through the tournament — perhaps all the way to the 2-3A final Friday at Robertson.
It could mean a productive run in the Class 3A State Tournament next week, which St. Michael’s should be a part of as one of the bottom four or five seeds in the 16-team bracket.
“We talked about it earlier in the week, that we’ve shown we can play with Robertson, we can play with Indian School,” Ruiz said. “We know if we can play with the top teams, we can play with all of them. We just have to show up and have the right team come off the bus.”
The right team is one that can figure out how to connect confidence and shooting. The rest will take care of itself.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.