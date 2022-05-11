RIO RANCHO — You’d think the roughest outing of the season might be enough to cast some doubt onto the best pitcher in Class 3A baseball this season.
Turns out, it’ll take a lot more than surrendering eight runs on nine hits over seven innings to wipe the smile off Owen Gruda’s face.
The St. Michael’s senior, who went 9-0 on the mound in the regular season, said he’s enjoying every minute as though it were his last. That’s because, in a lot of ways, it is — from a competitive standpoint. This fall, he’ll be a freshman at Colorado State, going about his business as an undergraduate at a university that doesn’t have a baseball team.
“I’m just having fun and trying to keep this thing going as long as I can,” Gruda said after a complete-game win over Robertson on April 26, a win that clinched the District 2-3A title and helped the Horsemen earn the No. 1 seed in the 3A State Tournament.
That tournament gets underway Thursday with the quarterfinals at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho. The Horsemen (19-6) have won 14 of their last 15 games, which includes three wins by a combined 23 runs against their Thursday opponent, Santa Fe Indian School (16-12).
The Braves eliminated district rival West Las Vegas in last weekend’s opening round, giving 2-3A three of the four teams in the top half of bracket — and half of the eight spots in the quarterfinals. That includes No. 4 Robertson against fifth-seeded East Mountain on Thursday afternoon and
No. 7 Raton against No. 2 Sandia Prep in the day’s nightcap. The Horsemen and Braves are scheduled for 4 p.m.
The tournament shifts to Rio Rancho for the semifinals on Friday and to UNM’s Santa Ana Star Field for Saturday’s championship.
The 2A quarterfinals are split between Sandia and Eldorado, with No. 7 McCurdy facing
No. 2 Rehoboth in a mid-afternoon game at Eldorado. The field follows the 3A bracket to Rio Rancho and UNM the final two days.
The 4A tournament picks up with four games Thursday at Rio Rancho. That includes
No. 3 Los Alamos facing the only double-digit seed still standing, No. 11 Miyamura. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m.