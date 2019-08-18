Fans of high school soccer in Santa Fe saw some familiar faces during Saturday’s New Mexico United match against the Los Angeles Galaxy II at Isotopes Park — and they weren’t the United players.
The St. Michael’s boys and girls teams were ball shaggers, and Horsemen head boys coach Mike Feldewert played a role in getting the teams on the field. Thanks to his friendship with owner Peter Trevisani, Feldewert arranged with the club to get 12 players (girls in the first half, boys in the second) to chase down soccer balls that bounded out of play.
The challenge for Feldewert and head girls coach Maggie Feil was to choose the players.
Feldewert determined his group the way any person would — with a game of rock/paper/scissors.
“We just had more than we could accommodate,” Feldewert said. “So, we had a rock/paper/scissors contest, first with the seniors, then the juniors and so forth. I was hoping to have some chips and pull them out of a hat, but we forgot to bring them.”
While the match served as a nice team function just before both team’s begin their season at home against Santa Fe High on Wednesday, it also happened to be a family celebration for the Feldewert family as it celebrate the birthday of Colleen Feldewert, Mike’s oldest daughter.
“We had quite a few kids and we purchased about 130 tickets,” Feldewert said. “Some of that was my wife’s family, since it was my oldest daughter’s birthday.”
* * *
In keeping with the soccer theme, an arena soccer friendly between the U.S. National Arena Soccer Team and Mexico will take place Saturday in Santa Ana Star Center, featuring former Team U.S.A and professional player Landon Donovan. The match also will feature a few representatives from the New Mexico Runners, the Major Arena Soccer League 2 team that plays in Rio Rancho.
Jaime Rodriguez and Miguel Garcia will play in the match — Rodriguez for Mexico, and Garcia for the U.S. — and Runners head coach Steve Famiglietta will be an assistant coach for the U.S. squad.
The match will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 with a discount for groups of 10 people or more.
* * *
In case you missed it (and you probably did), the Pecos League season wrapped up Aug. 12 with Alpine completing a sweep of Bakersfield in the championship series. It’s the second title in Alpine’s history and it prevented Bakersfield from becoming the first back-to-back champion in league history.
Alpine, of course, started its season at Fort Marcy Ballpark with an 11-8 loss to the Santa Fe Fuego. Unfortunately, it was mostly downhill from there for the Fuego, as the team finished 14 games back in the Mountain Division, posting its third losing record in team history.
In case you missed it, part two: The Pecos League celebrated its 10th birthday this week. The league was officially founded Aug. 15, 2009. The Santa Fe Fuego joined two years later, though the team’s original name was the Mountain Lions.
According to the league’s website there have been 2,758 players in the first nine seasons of operation, two of whom eventually made it to the majors and 27 of whom played in some level of affiliated minor league ball. Another 315 got promoted to a higher level of independent ball or played internationally.
Finally, 24 cities have had teams. That includes Taos, Ruidoso, Las Vegas and Las Cruces, with the long-held hope that one day the tally might include Rio Rancho or even Clovis (as if the travel weren’t bad enough already).
Now go impress your friends at the water cooler.
* * *
University of New Mexico head football coach Bob Davie isn’t prepared to name a starting quarterback for the Lobos’ season opener Aug. 31 against Sam Houston State, but he is definitely prepared to say it won’t be Tevaka Tuioti.
The presumed favorite for the top of the depth chart has already been ruled out because he has missed several days of practice while tending to a family emergency in California. He has left preseason camp twice, the last time coming Thursday night.
Davie spoke about Tuioti’s absence after Friday’s practice, saying he fully stands behind his quarterback’s decision to return home for as long as he needs. At the same time, UNM has business to tend to and right now and the battle is on between senior Sheriron Jones, junior Brandt Hughes and freshmen Trae Hall and Connor Genal.
All those who say Jones, raise their hand.
* * *
The Endurance Santa Fe mountain races is set for Aug. 31 at Ski Santa Fe. The premier event is the 50-mile ultramarathon that goes through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, while there is a 50-kilometer event that event organizers are hailing as the hardest course in New Mexico.
Endurance Santa Fe also will hold a 13-mile trail race, an uphill mile run and shorter races for children as well as a scavenger hunt.
For more information and to register, go to endurancesantafe.com.
* * *
The popular website www.uni-watch.com is a destination spot for uniform nerds obsessed with the finer details of a team’s wardrobe.
Consider the conundrum faced by Luke Padilla if you’re interested in submitting an entry to the popular fansite. A junior on Capital’s football team, he had a chance to pull on his brand-new white game jersey for Thursday’s scrimmage at Bernalillo.
The Nike design were said to cost about $250 each; Capital got them for about $100, per a team source. A quick inspection tells the details. They have sewn-on numbers and letters with beveled seams under each arm for greater range of motion. The collars are black and have a tiny Jaguars logo sewn into the v-neck area up front.
What’s more, the numbers are a reflective silver that shine as though illuminated when seen from the appropriate angle.
Thing is, Padilla already needs a seamstress. He was in the game for just a few plays when he somehow had the right shoulder sleeve get snagged on someone’s equipment. It opened a 3- to 4-inch horizontal tear.
At this rate, Padilla will be running around in a mesh garment by time Halloween rolls around.