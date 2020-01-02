Boys basketball
St. Michael’s 86, East Mountain 53
What happened: The Horsemen went from a trot to a sprint, and the results were mostly good in a nondistrict rout in Sandia Park. St. Michael’s head coach David Rodriguez said he used much of his bench, but he left his players in for longer stretches just to test their conditioning.
“They seemed to get a little gassed,” Rodriguez said. “We were pressing and working on our running game, and at times, people went pretty deep [into the game] and got a little gassed. Overall, it was a good effort.”
Standouts: Ruben Salazar led the Horsemen attack with 19 points, Lucas Coriz added 18 and Kennis Romero ha 14. Overall, six players had at least eight points. The Timberwolves were led by Tim Fuchs’ 19 points.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (6-5) takes on Albuquerque Academy at home on Jan. 7.
Northern Rio Grande Tournament
First round
Pecos 102, Questa 9
What happened: Nope, that is not a misprint. The Panthers held the Wildcats to single digits in every quarter and allowed just one bucket in the second half to roll to the semifinals of the tournament in Pojoaque Valley’s Ben LUjan Gymnasium. Pecos led 34-4 after a quarter and 63-7 at the break as all 12 players who dressed out scored. The Panthers only shot 10 3-pointers and made four, but they overwhelmed Questa with pressure and collected 30 steals on the night.
Standouts: Xavier Padilla had 19 points to lead the Panthers’ attack, Ismael Villegas added 13 and Willie Trujillo had 10. Questa’s Eugene Jackson had four points.
What’s next: Pecos (10-1) plays McCurdy at 5:30 p.m. in a semifinal. Questa plays Dulce in a consolation semifinal at 11:30 a.m.
Mesa Vista 66, Peñasco 49
What happened: The Trojans started off slow, but finished strong as they found other options besides leading score Damian Trujillo in a first-round game of the NRG Tournament. Peñasco led 13-6 after a quarter, but Mesa Vista found its footing and exploded for 23 points to take a 29-28 halftime lead. The Trojans took control in the third with a 19-6 scoring spurt for a 48-35 lead that was never threatened.
“It just took us a little while to get comfortable,” Mesa Vista head coach Richard Apodaca said. “They were running a gimmick defense — a box-and-1 — and it took us a while to get comfortable.”
Standouts: Trujillo scored 21 points to lead Mesa Vista, but he had help from cousin Alejandro Trujillo (16 points) and Ryan Garcia added 13. Dominic Lopez led the Panthers with 15 points.
What’s next: Mesa Vista (4-3) plays Mora in a 2:30 p.m. semifinal in Ben Lujan Gymnasium. Peñasco (2-9) takes on Escalante at 8:30 a.m.
Girls basketball
Rio Rancho 32, Capital 30
What happened: The Lady Jaguars held a 20-16 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Lady Rams finally awoke from their offensive slumber and scored 16 points to pull off the comeback. Olivia Bergsten scored eight points in the final quarter to lead the Rio Rancho charge, and the Lady Rams were a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw in the process.
Standouts: Ethena Silva led Capital with 16 points and had eight of her team’s 10 points in the final quarter. Michaela Meyer led Rio Rancho with 12 points and Bersten added 10.
What’s next: Capital (4-6) plays at Rio Rancho Cleveland on Saturday.
Sandia Prep Invitational
First round
St. Michael’s 40, Hatch Valley 37
What happened: The Lady Horsemen overcame a sluggish first half in which they trailed the Lady Bears by 11-4 and 15-6 to get within 17-15 at the half. After taking a 24-23 lead entering the fourth, St. Michael’s pushed to lead into doubel digits before poor foul shooting opened the door for Hatch to cut into the margin.
“We were able to hit a couple of shots, and get a couple of dead balls on our side of the court, which enabled us to set up our press,” Lady Horsemen head coach Martin Esquibel said. “We were able to get some easy shots, which gave the girls somce confidence.”
Standouts: Carisa Padilla led the Lady Horsemen with 20 points, and Lauryn Pecos added nine.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (7-6) takes on Silver in a semifinal at 5:15 p.m. on Friday.
Northern Rio Grande Tournament
First round
Peñasco 85, Dulce 15
What happened: The Lady Panthers were dominant right from the start, building a 24-6 lead after a quarter that grew into a 46-10 advantage at the half. They finished off the first-round game in Pojoaque Valley’s Ben Lujan Gymnasium by shutting out the Lady Hawks.
Standouts: Carly Gonzales had a team-high 29 points, grabed eight rebounds and collected seven steals. Adrianna Tafoya had a double-double with 24 points and 10 assists to go with five rebounds.
What’s next: Peñasco (9-1) plays Escalante in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Dulce (1-9) takes on Questa at 1 p.m.
