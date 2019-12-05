Girls basketball
St. Michael’s 63, Questa 60
What happened: The sense of desperation was palpable on the Lady Horsemen sideline Thursday as they trailed by as many as 12 points and were down 28-18 at the half of the opening game of the Taos Tigers Shootout in Otero Gymnasium. It took a furious comeback that was fruitful when Lauryn Pecosdrained a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win.
Standouts: Pecos and Carisa Padilla both had 17 points to lead St. Michael’s, and Taryn Aguilar added 11. Kiana Passino led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points and hit nine of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter. Annaliese Rivera had 14, Anastacia Gonzalez scored 13 and Christina Cisneros added 10.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (1-2) plays Peñasco at 1 p.m. Friday, and Questa (0-1) takes on Dexter at 11:30 a.m.
Peñasco 68, Dexter 25
What happened: The Lady Panthers’ defense was airtight, holding the Lady Demons to just eight points in the first half to build a 33-8 lead in the Tigers Shootout. After a scoreless first quarter, Peñasco senior post Carly Gonzales scored nine points in the second, on her way to a 26-point performance. Dexter actually latched its first-half point total in the third quarter, but that only meant the margin was 52-16 entering the fourth.
Standouts: The Lady Panthers had Adrianna Tafoya scored 17 and Ariana MacCauley added 10. Chelsea Torres led the Lady Demons with eight.
What’s next: Peñasco (3-0) takes on St. Michael’s Friday, while Dexter gets Taos, which beat Coronado 44-21, at 5 p.m.
